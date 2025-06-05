https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/russian-foreign-intel-service-vet-blows-the-lid-off-britains-secret-soft-power-recruitment-strategy-1122198200.html

Russian Foreign Intel Service Vet Blows the Lid Off Britain's Secret Soft Power Recruitment Strategy

Britain is a master in the use of public and non-profit organizations for intelligence, deploying them “for centuries,” and Russia a top target, SVR Lt. Gen. (ret.) Leonid Reshetnikov told Sputnik, commenting on the FSB’s warning to Russia’s foreign partners Thursday about the British Council’s subversive activities.

“Russia has been the main focus of this work since the time of Ivan Grozny. I say this in all seriousness,” Reshetnikov said, adding that the British have had “many years, many centuries of experience” in indirect forms of intelligence collection.How Are Agents Recruited? A Primer“They actively use the scientific and teaching fields. When our educators go to the UK or other countries where the British are active, they should always keep in mind that they will be studied, that informal, friendly and trusting relationships will be formed with them,” the veteran ex-secret agent explained.Actually recruiting agents is the most blunt approach, and often not necessary to extract the information, facts, assessments or intentions the British intel services are looking for.In this area, the veteran former spy emphasized that the British are even more capable than their transatlantic cousins in the CIA.

