US Sanctions ICC Judges for 'Targeting' US and Israel

The United States is imposing sanctions on four International Criminal Court (ICC) judges in connection with their involvement in prosecution of US or Israeli nationals, US Secretary of State Marko Rubio said.

2025-06-06T03:22+0000

2025-06-06T03:22+0000

2025-06-06T04:22+0000

world

international criminal court (icc)

marco rubio

us

israel

israel-gaza conflict

war crimes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/12/1108528967_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ad857964e3b249bbe789b291ae5e2e9b.jpg

"Today, I am designating Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order 14203, 'Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court,'" Rubio said in a statement.Rubio said that these individuals were directly involved in efforts by the ICC "to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without consent from the United States or Israel."Neither the United States nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute, the secretary recalled.Rubio pointed out that the designated individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s actions "targeting" the US or Israel.

