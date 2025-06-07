https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/not-so-neutral-austria-expects-zelenskys-visit-1122203725.html

Not So Neutral? Austria Expects Zelensky's Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit Vienna on June 16 for talks with senior Austrian officials, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported.

Zelensky is expected to meet with President Alexander Van der Bellen and ministers from the three-party coalition government, including Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger of the Neos party, the daily reported.Austrian news channel OE24 reported that the leak put the visit in question.The right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) accused the Austrian government of undermining the alpine nation's neutrality by planning to host Zelenskyy.Meinl-Reisinger went on a visit to Ukraine in March in a show of support for Kiev. This drew sharp criticism from the FPO, which won September's legislative election but failed to form a coalition. FPO leader Herbert Kickl said that the foreign minister's actions undermined Austria's interests and security and violated the principle of neutrality.

