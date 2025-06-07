https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/not-so-neutral-austria-expects-zelenskys-visit-1122203725.html
Not So Neutral? Austria Expects Zelensky's Visit
Not So Neutral? Austria Expects Zelensky's Visit
Sputnik International
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit Vienna on June 16 for talks with senior Austrian officials, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported.
2025-06-07T03:59+0000
2025-06-07T03:59+0000
2025-06-07T05:06+0000
world
austria
freedom party of austria (fpo)
herbert kickl
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090723314_0:0:2987:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_e29d0a914681300ccc66129c300d5721.jpg
Zelensky is expected to meet with President Alexander Van der Bellen and ministers from the three-party coalition government, including Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger of the Neos party, the daily reported.Austrian news channel OE24 reported that the leak put the visit in question.The right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) accused the Austrian government of undermining the alpine nation's neutrality by planning to host Zelenskyy.Meinl-Reisinger went on a visit to Ukraine in March in a show of support for Kiev. This drew sharp criticism from the FPO, which won September's legislative election but failed to form a coalition. FPO leader Herbert Kickl said that the foreign minister's actions undermined Austria's interests and security and violated the principle of neutrality.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/why-is-austrias-herbert-kickl-cast-as-bogeyman-by-europes-mainstream-1121400219.html
austria
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090723314_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_769386a5f9614e6e0c4d4a271784707e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine-austria relations, austria-ukraine relations, austria neutral status, austria support of ukraine, zelensky visits vienna
ukraine-austria relations, austria-ukraine relations, austria neutral status, austria support of ukraine, zelensky visits vienna
Not So Neutral? Austria Expects Zelensky's Visit
03:59 GMT 07.06.2025 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 07.06.2025)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit Vienna on June 16 for talks with senior Austrian officials, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported.
Zelensky is expected to meet with President Alexander Van der Bellen and ministers from the three-party coalition government, including Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger of the Neos party, the daily reported.
Austrian news channel OE24 reported that the leak put the visit in question.
The right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) accused the Austrian government of undermining the alpine nation's neutrality by planning to host Zelenskyy.
"It is irresponsible, especially now, when efforts are being made on all sides to start peace talks — to give the stage to the president of a warring state. This is not just a foreign policy failure, which makes Austria a potential target in the event of an escalation. Those who act in this way endanger Austrians — we must not allow this to happen," FPO leader Herbert Kickl was quoted as saying by the party.
Meinl-Reisinger went on a visit to Ukraine in March in a show of support for Kiev. This drew sharp criticism from the FPO, which won September's legislative election but failed to form a coalition. FPO leader Herbert Kickl said that the foreign minister's actions undermined Austria's interests and security and violated the principle of neutrality.