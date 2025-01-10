https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/why-is-austrias-herbert-kickl-cast-as-bogeyman-by-europes-mainstream-1121400219.html
Following the Freedom Party’s parliamentary election victory in September, its leader, Herbert Kickl, was quickly labeled a bogeyman by Europe’s mainstream parties and media. His Eurosceptic, anti-migration, and anti-LGBT* policies align with those of other rising right-wing parties in Europe. Kickl’s self-styling as a future Volkskanzler (the “people’s chancellor”) has drawn criticism, with opponents noting that the term was once used to describe Adolf Hitler – although such comparisons are often regarded as an exaggerated response to anti-mainstream figures. Take a look at Kickl’s key policies.On EU & Ukraine On EU Anti-Russia Sanctions On Traditional Values Promises to defend Europe’s Christian roots and promote the family as a “partnership between a man and a woman with children.” * banned in Russia as an extremist organization
Why Is Austria’s Herbert Kickl Cast as Bogeyman by Europe’s Mainstream?
Austria’s right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) and the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) have begun coalition talks after being tasked by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen to form a government.
Following the Freedom Party’s parliamentary election victory
in September, its leader, Herbert Kickl, was quickly labeled a bogeyman by Europe’s mainstream parties and media. His Eurosceptic, anti-migration, and anti-LGBT* policies align with those of other rising right-wing parties
in Europe.
Kickl’s self-styling as a future Volkskanzler (the “people’s chancellor”) has drawn criticism, with opponents noting that the term was once used to describe Adolf Hitler – although such comparisons are often regarded as an exaggerated response to anti-mainstream figures.
Take a look at Kickl’s key policies.
Opposes Western military assistance to Ukraine, claiming it exacerbates tensions
Warns that “the European Union is currently pursuing a course of escalation at every turn, which could end in a third world war”
Argues that Ukraine’s EU accession would drag Austria into the conflict
Advocates for an EU "peace policy" to bring Ukraine to the negotiation table
30 September 2024, 14:51 GMT
On EU Anti-Russia Sanctions
Criticizes sanctions
as “irresponsible” actions by the “Brussels elite,” damaging Austria’s economy and fueling the conflict
Pledges to block aid to Ukraine
through the European Peace Facility
Promises to defend Europe’s Christian roots
and promote the family as a “partnership between a man and a woman with children.”
* banned in Russia as an extremist organization