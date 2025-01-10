https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/why-is-austrias-herbert-kickl-cast-as-bogeyman-by-europes-mainstream-1121400219.html

Why Is Austria’s Herbert Kickl Cast as Bogeyman by Europe’s Mainstream?

Why Is Austria's Herbert Kickl Cast as Bogeyman by Europe's Mainstream?

Why is Austria’s Herbert Kickl cast as bogeyman by Europe’s mainstream?

Following the Freedom Party’s parliamentary election victory in September, its leader, Herbert Kickl, was quickly labeled a bogeyman by Europe’s mainstream parties and media. His Eurosceptic, anti-migration, and anti-LGBT* policies align with those of other rising right-wing parties in Europe. Kickl’s self-styling as a future Volkskanzler (the “people’s chancellor”) has drawn criticism, with opponents noting that the term was once used to describe Adolf Hitler – although such comparisons are often regarded as an exaggerated response to anti-mainstream figures. Take a look at Kickl’s key policies.On EU & Ukraine On EU Anti-Russia Sanctions On Traditional Values Promises to defend Europe’s Christian roots and promote the family as a “partnership between a man and a woman with children.” * banned in Russia as an extremist organization

