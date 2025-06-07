https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/russia-awaits-official-notification-of-ukraine-prisoner-swap-postponement-1122208970.html

Russia Awaits Official Notification of Ukraine Prisoner Swap Postponement

Russia is ready to proceed immediately with the handover of the bodies to Kiev and is committed to carrying out this strictly humanitarian operation.

"We have seen media reports claiming that the prisoner exchange operation with Ukraine has been postponed until next week; we await official notification," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

