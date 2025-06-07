https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/russia-awaits-official-notification-of-ukraine-prisoner-swap-postponement-1122208970.html
Russia Awaits Official Notification of Ukraine Prisoner Swap Postponement
Russia Awaits Official Notification of Ukraine Prisoner Swap Postponement
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to proceed immediately with the handover of the bodies to Kiev and is committed to carrying out this strictly humanitarian operation.
2025-06-07T16:21+0000
2025-06-07T16:21+0000
2025-06-07T16:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_86452a748428f5f04177397ddc329cd5.jpg
"We have seen media reports claiming that the prisoner exchange operation with Ukraine has been postponed until next week; we await official notification," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/dead-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers-left-in-limbo-because-of-zelenskys-greed-1122208031.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7317bf41410f319a16ea7a9b92fe371.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities
Russia Awaits Official Notification of Ukraine Prisoner Swap Postponement
Russia is ready to proceed immediately with the handover of the soldiers' bodies to Kiev and is committed to carrying out this strictly humanitarian operation.
"We have seen media reports claiming that the prisoner exchange operation with Ukraine has been postponed until next week; we await official notification," Russia's Defense Ministry said.