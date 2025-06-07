International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Awaits Official Notification of Ukraine Prisoner Swap Postponement
Russia is ready to proceed immediately with the handover of the bodies to Kiev and is committed to carrying out this strictly humanitarian operation.
"We have seen media reports claiming that the prisoner exchange operation with Ukraine has been postponed until next week; we await official notification," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
16:21 GMT 07.06.2025
Russia is ready to proceed immediately with the handover of the soldiers' bodies to Kiev and is committed to carrying out this strictly humanitarian operation.
"We have seen media reports claiming that the prisoner exchange operation with Ukraine has been postponed until next week; we await official notification," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Analysis
Dead Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers Left 'In Limbo' Because of Zelensky's Greed
15:11 GMT
Заголовок открываемого материала