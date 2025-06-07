https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/russia-carries-out-mass-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense-industry-facilities--all-targets-hit-1122205373.html
Russia Carries Out Mass Strikes on Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities – All Targets Hit
Russia Carries Out Mass Strikes on Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities – All Targets Hit
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 230 troops in the operational zone of the Russian Sever Battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"Units of the Sever Battlegroup struck concentrations of manpower and equipment from a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, a ranger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a marine brigade, and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Ugroedy, Ivolzhanskoye, Malaya Korchakovka, Radyanskoye, Khoten, Yastrebinoe, Yunakovka, and Sadki in Sumy Region," the military department's report stated."The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to over 230 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry noted.Russian Dnepr Battlegroup eliminated up to 100 Ukrainian militants, artillery gun, six EW stations, "Plastun" SIGINT station, and two ammo depots in past day, Russian Defense Ministry added
Russia Carries Out Mass Strikes on Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities – All Targets Hit
10:32 GMT 07.06.2025 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 07.06.2025)
The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 230 troops in the operational zone of the Russian Sever Battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"Units of the Sever Battlegroup struck concentrations of manpower and equipment from a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, a ranger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a marine brigade, and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Ugroedy, Ivolzhanskoye, Malaya Korchakovka, Radyanskoye, Khoten, Yastrebinoe, Yunakovka, and Sadki in Sumy Region," the military department's report stated.
"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to over 230 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry noted.
Russian Dnepr Battlegroup eliminated up to 100 Ukrainian militants, artillery gun, six EW stations, "Plastun" SIGINT station, and two ammo depots in past day, Russian Defense Ministry added