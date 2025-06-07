https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-gave-russia-reason-to-bomb-the-hell-out-of-them---trump-1122203431.html

Ukraine Gave Russia Reason to 'Bomb The Hell Out of Them’ - Trump

Ukraine Gave Russia Reason to 'Bomb The Hell Out of Them’ - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that Kiev gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a reason to "bomb the hell out of them" when Ukraine attacked airfields in several Russian regions earlier this month.

2025-06-07T03:17+0000

2025-06-07T03:17+0000

2025-06-07T05:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald trump

drone strike

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

retaliatory strikes

terror attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121961934_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3b484336fafdcf224d67fcc04b3996.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished.Asked whether he was worried that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could spiral into a nuclear one, Trump said "I don’t… I hope not. I hope not."Nonetheless, Trump said that he did not think Moscow was going to "be making a [peace] deal stopping" following Ukraine’s recent attacks.On Wednesday, Trump said that he held a phone call with Putin, which lasted over an hour. He also said that the Russian president said "very strongly" that Russia would have to respond to the recent Ukrainian attacks.Last weekend, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving several people dead and over 100 injured, including an infant. The Russian Investigative Committee designated the blast as a terrorist attack on Tuesday.Another railway incident involving a freight train occurred in Russia’s Kursk region last weekend. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the decisions on the terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were impossible without the highest political level of Ukraine and it was Kiev that gave the order to blow up the train in the Bryansk Region.Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that Trump told Putin during their phone call that Washington was not informed about Kiev's plans of the recent attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/russia-hits-seven-ukrainian-military-industrial-sites-in-retaliation-for-terror-attacks-1122200702.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/kremlin-confirms-putin-told-trump-that-russia-will-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-airfields-1122195665.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine terror attacks, ukraine attack on russian airfields, ukraine drone strikes, russia retaliation, trump support of ukraine