Team Trump or Team Elon? White House Says You Can't Have Both
Team Trump or Team Elon? White House Says You Can't Have Both
White House staff are contacting senior officials who supported both US President Donald Trump and his former ally, billionaire Elon Musk, asking them to choose whose side they will take in the conflict, the Rolling Stone magazine reported, citing sources.
White House staff have already begun calling and sending messages to some of Trump and Musk's top associates, including major party donors, conservative figures and others, demanding that they choose a side in this beef, adding that it will likely be "the easiest choice they'd ever make," the article says. According to the source, on Thursday, when Musk and Trump had a public spat, members of the US government and members of Trump's inner circle were "inundated" with messages from external allies, as well as colleagues from the business, media and political elite, in which they emphasized their loyalty to the US leader. The rift between Trump and Musk occurred this week after the billionaire criticized the tax and spending cuts bill supported by the White House. The spat quickly escalated into personal attacks on social media and caused a stir in US political and business circles.
Team Trump or Team Elon? White House Says You Can't Have Both

08:52 GMT 08.06.2025 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 08.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - White House staff are contacting senior officials who supported both US President Donald Trump and his former ally, billionaire Elon Musk, asking them to choose whose side they will take in the conflict, the Rolling Stone magazine reported, citing sources.
White House staff have already begun calling and sending messages to some of Trump and Musk's top associates, including major party donors, conservative figures and others, demanding that they choose a side in this beef, adding that it will likely be "the easiest choice they’d ever make," the article says.
"We are taking away Elon’s friends," a senior Trump administration official told the magazine.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
Americas
Republicans Fear Musk May Become Powerful Party Foe Amid Clash With Trump
6 June, 09:35 GMT
According to the source, on Thursday, when Musk and Trump had a public spat, members of the US government and members of Trump's inner circle were "inundated" with messages from external allies, as well as colleagues from the business, media and political elite, in which they emphasized their loyalty to the US leader.
The rift between Trump and Musk occurred this week after the billionaire criticized the tax and spending cuts bill supported by the White House. The spat quickly escalated into personal attacks on social media and caused a stir in US political and business circles.
