Team Trump or Team Elon? White House Says You Can't Have Both

White House staff are contacting senior officials who supported both US President Donald Trump and his former ally, billionaire Elon Musk, asking them to choose whose side they will take in the conflict, the Rolling Stone magazine reported, citing sources.

White House staff have already begun calling and sending messages to some of Trump and Musk's top associates, including major party donors, conservative figures and others, demanding that they choose a side in this beef, adding that it will likely be "the easiest choice they’d ever make," the article says. According to the source, on Thursday, when Musk and Trump had a public spat, members of the US government and members of Trump's inner circle were "inundated" with messages from external allies, as well as colleagues from the business, media and political elite, in which they emphasized their loyalty to the US leader. The rift between Trump and Musk occurred this week after the billionaire criticized the tax and spending cuts bill supported by the White House. The spat quickly escalated into personal attacks on social media and caused a stir in US political and business circles.

