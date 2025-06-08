https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/trump-says-us-will-ban-wearing-masks-at-protests-amid-unrest-in-los-angeles-1122213507.html

Trump Says US Will Ban Wearing Masks at Protests Amid Unrest in Los Angeles

The US authorities will prohibit wearing masks at protests against the background of unrest in Los Angeles, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

On Friday, a raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify undocumented immigrants in downtown Los Angeles escalated into clashes with protesters. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that 2,000 National Guard troops would be deployed to Los Angeles amid the protests. The US president also thanked the National Guard of the country for their work amid the unrest in Los Angeles. California is traditionally considered a Democratic stronghold, and Trump has repeatedly criticized it. Last month, he threatened to cut state funding over the participation of a transgender athlete (the LGBT movement is considered extremist and is banned in Russia) in competitions. The administration has previously canceled $126.4 million in flood prevention projects and criticized California's handling of wildfires. On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could forego paying federal taxes in response to possible massive federal funding cuts from the Trump administration.

