Pentagon Threatens to Send Marines Into Democrat-Led California

Sputnik International

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated the possibility of sending Marine Corps troops to Los Angeles amid protests against a US government raid to find immigrants who stay in the country illegally.

Earlier, a raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify undocumented immigrants in downtown Los Angeles escalated into clashes with protesters. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that a 2,000-strong National Guard force would be deployed to Los Angeles amid the protests. California is traditionally considered a Democratic stronghold, and Trump has repeatedly criticized it. Last month, he threatened to cut state funding over the participation of a transgender athlete (the LGBT movement is considered extremist and is banned in Russia) in competitions. The administration has previously canceled $126.4 million in flood prevention projects and criticized California's handling of wildfires. On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could forego paying federal taxes in response to possible massive federal funding cuts from the Trump administration.The United States will deploy 2,000 National Guard troops will be deployed to Los Angeles amid protests against a US raid to find migrants who had entered the United States illegally.Earlier, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid to identify undocumented migrants in downtown Los Angeles escalated into clashes with protesters.At the same time, the White House said President Donald Trump had signed a memo to deploy 2,000 National Guard officers to Los Angeles amid the protests.

