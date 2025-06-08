https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/us-space-dominance-crippled-by-trump-musk-feud-1122210602.html
US Space Dominance Crippled by Trump-Musk Feud
US Space Dominance Crippled by Trump-Musk Feud
Sputnik International
According to the Washington Post, NASA and the Pentagon are desperately begging SpaceX rivals to accelerate rocket development after Trump’s threats caused Musk to nearly halt all US flights to the ISS.
2025-06-08T03:59+0000
2025-06-08T03:59+0000
2025-06-08T04:57+0000
americas
elon musk
donald trump
nasa
spacex
space
international space station (iss)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829933_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04f2295ea61708994c9279ecabe97555.jpg
Following the conflict between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, representatives of NASA and the Pentagon have asked SpaceX's competitors to speed up the development of alternative rockets and spacecraft, the Washington Post reports, citing informed sources."Government officials have contacted at least three commercial space companies — RocketLab, Stoke Space, and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin," the publication reports, "to inquire about the status of their rockets and when they might be available for government missions."The Pentagon recently opened two new programs in which companies can compete to launch satellites. The first track is for new participants to apply for individual contracts to launch small, less significant satellites. The second track is for more powerful, proven rockets that will launch satellites playing a key role in security and communications.After President Donald Trump threatened to terminate contracts with SpaceX, Elon Musk said he could stop flights on the Dragon spacecraft. This would prevent the space agency from sending astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Musk later backed down from his threat. However, his statement caused concern among NASA officials, who entrust SpaceX with the safety of their astronauts, as well as the Pentagon, which relies heavily on SpaceX to launch critical satellites.The disagreement between Musk and Trump escalated further at the end of May when the White House withdrew the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a close Musk friend, for NASA administrator.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/republicans-fear-musk-may-become-powerful-party-foe-amid-clash-with-trump--1122200027.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829933_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8385cd9c3ed4c3f40f031c9a1b643d3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
spacex contracts, us ditches spacex, trump-musk feud's role for space, who send us astronauts to space
spacex contracts, us ditches spacex, trump-musk feud's role for space, who send us astronauts to space
US Space Dominance Crippled by Trump-Musk Feud
03:59 GMT 08.06.2025 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 08.06.2025)
According to the Washington Post, NASA and the Pentagon are desperately begging SpaceX rivals to accelerate rocket development after Trump’s threats caused Musk to nearly halt all US flights to the ISS.
Following the conflict between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, representatives of NASA and the Pentagon have asked SpaceX's competitors to speed up the development of alternative rockets and spacecraft, the Washington Post reports, citing informed sources.
"Government officials have contacted at least three commercial space companies — RocketLab, Stoke Space, and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin," the publication reports, "to inquire about the status of their rockets and when they might be available for government missions."
The Pentagon recently opened two new programs in which companies can compete to launch satellites. The first track is for new participants to apply for individual contracts to launch small, less significant satellites. The second track is for more powerful, proven rockets that will launch satellites playing a key role in security and communications.
After President Donald Trump threatened to terminate contracts with SpaceX, Elon Musk said he could stop flights on the Dragon spacecraft. This would prevent the space agency from sending astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Musk later backed down from his threat. However, his statement caused concern among NASA officials, who entrust SpaceX with the safety of their astronauts, as well as the Pentagon, which relies heavily on SpaceX to launch critical satellites.
The disagreement between Musk and Trump escalated further at the end of May when the White House withdrew the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a close Musk friend, for NASA administrator.