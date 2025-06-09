International
Americans Support Trump's Deportation Policy, Have Differing Views on Its Scale – Poll
Americans Support Trump's Deportation Policy, Have Differing Views on Its Scale – Poll
Americans Support Trump's Deportation Policy, Have Differing Views on Its Scale – Poll

Americans support US President Donald Trump's policy on deportations, but have different views regarding the scale and reasons for deportation, a poll conducted by CBS News in collaboration with YouGov showed.
As many as 54% of respondents approve of the Trump administration's actions, while 46% disapprove of it, the poll showed on Sunday.
The majority – 53% - believe authorities are deporting specifically those who are dangerous criminals. However, 47% of those surveyed disagree, maintaining that deportation include non-criminals, the poll showed.
Meanwhile, half of respondents noted the number of deportees significantly exceeded their expectations. An overwhelming majority – 63% - advocate for upholding due process and giving potential deportees the opportunity to defend their rights in court.
Additionally, 39% believe that deportations makes US economy weaker.
The poll, conducted June 4-6 surveyed 2,428 adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.4%. All results were obtained before protests against Trump's immigration policies began in Los Angeles
