https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/americans-support-trumps-deportation-policy-have-differing-views-on-its-scale--poll-1122215884.html

Americans Support Trump's Deportation Policy, Have Differing Views on Its Scale – Poll

Americans Support Trump's Deportation Policy, Have Differing Views on Its Scale – Poll

Sputnik International

Americans support US President Donald Trump’s policy on deportations, but have different views regarding the scale and reasons for deportation, a poll conducted by CBS News in collaboration with YouGov showed.

2025-06-09T07:41+0000

2025-06-09T07:41+0000

2025-06-09T07:41+0000

americas

us

donald trump

americans

yougov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116480847_0:103:3276:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_21678cd7d1328b18665343d19840fb06.jpg

As many as 54% of respondents approve of the Trump administration's actions, while 46% disapprove of it, the poll showed on Sunday. The majority – 53% - believe authorities are deporting specifically those who are dangerous criminals. However, 47% of those surveyed disagree, maintaining that deportation include non-criminals, the poll showed. Meanwhile, half of respondents noted the number of deportees significantly exceeded their expectations. An overwhelming majority – 63% - advocate for upholding due process and giving potential deportees the opportunity to defend their rights in court. Additionally, 39% believe that deportations makes US economy weaker. The poll, conducted June 4-6 surveyed 2,428 adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.4%. All results were obtained before protests against Trump's immigration policies began in Los Angeles

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/trump-says-us-will-ban-wearing-masks-at-protests-amid-unrest-in-los-angeles-1122213507.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/pentagon-threatens-to-send-marines-into-democrat-led-california-1122211825.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anti-migration stance, anti-migrant stance, migration trump, anti-migration trump