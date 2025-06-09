https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/musk-ironically-comments-own-recent-statements-1122216217.html
Musk Ironically Comments Own Recent Statements
Musk Ironically Comments Own Recent Statements
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk ironically assessed his recent statements, noting that no one ruined his reputation as much as he did.
2025-06-09T08:17+0000
2025-06-09T08:17+0000
2025-06-09T08:17+0000
americas
us
elon musk
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/09/1122216300_0:100:1903:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_46c74baaf7951e8afdf7527d09b2d80a.jpg
Later, Musk expressed solidarity with US President Donald Trump for the first time since the public conflict, reposting the US leader's messages on the protests in California. Last week, Musk and Trump had a public spat over the US president's proposed large-scale bill to cut federal spending, which Musk called "a disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur also called for "killing the bill." Trump responded by saying that he was disappointed with Musk, since he "did a lot for him." Musk then expressed the opinion that it was thanks to him that Trump became president and the Republicans gained control of both houses of US Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/team-trump-or-team-elon-white-house-says-you-cant-have-both-1122211698.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/09/1122216300_105:0:1796:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8fe6942a7bb1eba48bf96043d76c0c8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us politics, musk-trump feud, musk-trump row, us political turmoil
us politics, musk-trump feud, musk-trump row, us political turmoil
Musk Ironically Comments Own Recent Statements
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk ironically assessed his recent statements, noting that no one ruined his reputation as much as he did.
"It’s outrageous how much character assassination has been directed at me, especially by me!" Musk said on X.
Later, Musk expressed solidarity with US President Donald Trump for the first time since the public conflict, reposting the US leader's messages on the protests in California
.
Last week, Musk and Trump had a public spat over the US president's proposed large-scale bill to cut federal spending, which Musk called "a disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur also called for "killing the bill." Trump responded by saying that he was disappointed with Musk, since he "did a lot for him." Musk then expressed the opinion that it was thanks to him that Trump became president and the Republicans gained control of both houses of US Congress.