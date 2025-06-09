International
Musk Ironically Comments Own Recent Statements
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk ironically assessed his recent statements, noting that no one ruined his reputation as much as he did.
Later, Musk expressed solidarity with US President Donald Trump for the first time since the public conflict, reposting the US leader's messages on the protests in California. Last week, Musk and Trump had a public spat over the US president's proposed large-scale bill to cut federal spending, which Musk called "a disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur also called for "killing the bill." Trump responded by saying that he was disappointed with Musk, since he "did a lot for him." Musk then expressed the opinion that it was thanks to him that Trump became president and the Republicans gained control of both houses of US Congress.
08:17 GMT 09.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk ironically assessed his recent statements, noting that no one ruined his reputation as much as he did.
"It's outrageous how much character assassination has been directed at me, especially by me!" Musk said on X.
Later, Musk expressed solidarity with US President Donald Trump for the first time since the public conflict, reposting the US leader's messages on the protests in California.
Last week, Musk and Trump had a public spat over the US president's proposed large-scale bill to cut federal spending, which Musk called "a disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur also called for "killing the bill." Trump responded by saying that he was disappointed with Musk, since he "did a lot for him." Musk then expressed the opinion that it was thanks to him that Trump became president and the Republicans gained control of both houses of US Congress.
