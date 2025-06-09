https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/russian-human-rights-watchdog-informed-intl-organizations-of-russian-pows-executions-by-ukraine-1122220023.html
Russian Human Rights Watchdog Informs Int'l Organizations of Ukraine's Execution of POWs
The Russian Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) has sent materials to international organizations and diplomatic missions about the executions of Russian prisoners of war by the Ukrainian armed forces, the HRC reported.
"The HRC has sent materials about the executions of Russian prisoners abroad. The Council is sending abroad a new collection of materials with evidence of crimes committed by the armed forces of Ukraine and national battalions against civilians and Russian military personnel. Starting in the spring of 2022, the HRC has been regularly sending such collections to 2,000 addresses – to international organizations, diplomatic missions, politicians, journalists and human rights defenders," the council said on Telegram. This time, the collection of materials includes evidence of crimes committed by Kiev in the Lugansk (Luhansk) People's Republic (LPR), Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Bryansk regions from January 1 to March 31, as well as evidence of executions of Russian soldiers in captivity, the statement said. Council Chairperson Valery Fadeyev called to exert influence on the Ukrainian authorities on the international level in order to stop the horrible violations of human rights.
