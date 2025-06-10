International
Houthis Claim Israel Attacked Yemeni Port City Hodeida
Houthis Claim Israel Attacked Yemeni Port City Hodeida
Israel attacked docks in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, Al Masirah reported.
Israel attacked docks in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, Al Masirah reported."Two strikes by the Israeli enemy targeted the docks of the port of Hodeida," in western Yemen, stated the TV channel.Facilities that are key to aid shipments to the war-wracked nation were reportedly targeted.On Tuesday night, the Israeli military issued a warning to stay away from three ports on Yemen's western Red Sea coast - Ras Isa, Hodeida and al-Salif - over what it alleged was “the Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities.”The Israeli navy struck Yemen's port of Hodeida in response to Houthi missile launches at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.
05:58 GMT 10.06.2025
Ships are seen at Saleef port in the western Red Sea Hodeida province
Hodeida has been a key entry point for food and other humanitarian aid for millions of Yemenis since the war began in 2014.
Israel attacked docks in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, Al Masirah reported.
"Two strikes by the Israeli enemy targeted the docks of the port of Hodeida," in western Yemen, stated the TV channel.
Facilities that are key to aid shipments to the war-wracked nation were reportedly targeted.
On Tuesday night, the Israeli military issued a warning to stay away from three ports on Yemen's western Red Sea coast - Ras Isa, Hodeida and al-Salif - over what it alleged was “the Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities.”
The Israeli navy struck Yemen's port of Hodeida in response to Houthi missile launches at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.
