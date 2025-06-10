https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/russian-military-unleashes-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense-facilities-1122223755.html

Russian Military Unleashes Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Defense Facilities

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the nation's armed forces carried out a multiple-target attack overnight, hammering Ukraine's military-industrial complex and armed forces.

"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a coordinated strike targeting Ukrainian enterprises engaged in aviation, missile, armored vehicle, and shipbuilding industries in Kiev," the ministry stated.The strikes also hit:The attack utilized precision-guided weapons and combat drones.In response to enemy attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces regularly conduct targeted strikes against Ukrainian military personnel and equipment locations.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.

News

Sputnik International

