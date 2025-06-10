https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/russian-military-unleashes-overnight-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense-facilities-1122223755.html
Russian Military Unleashes Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Defense Facilities
Russian Military Unleashes Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Defense Facilities
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the nation's armed forces carried out a multiple-target attack overnight, hammering Ukraine's military-industrial complex and armed forces.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a coordinated strike targeting Ukrainian enterprises engaged in aviation, missile, armored vehicle, and shipbuilding industries in Kiev," the ministry stated.The strikes also hit:The attack utilized precision-guided weapons and combat drones.In response to enemy attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces regularly conduct targeted strikes against Ukrainian military personnel and equipment locations.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a coordinated strike targeting Ukrainian enterprises engaged in aviation, missile, armored vehicle, and shipbuilding industries in Kiev," the ministry stated.
Ukrainian military command posts and troop positions;
concentrations of enemy weapons and military equipment;
military airfield infrastructure;
ammunition and fuel depots.
The attack utilized precision-guided weapons and combat drones
.
"The objectives of the strikes have been achieved. All designated targets were hit," the ministry emphasized.
In response to enemy attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces regularly conduct targeted strikes against Ukrainian military
personnel and equipment locations.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.