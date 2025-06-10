International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Military Unleashes Overnight Strikes on Ukrainian Defense Facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the nation's armed forces carried out a multiple-target attack overnight, hammering Ukraine's military-industrial complex and armed forces.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a coordinated strike targeting Ukrainian enterprises engaged in aviation, missile, armored vehicle, and shipbuilding industries in Kiev," the ministry stated.The strikes also hit:The attack utilized precision-guided weapons and combat drones.In response to enemy attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces regularly conduct targeted strikes against Ukrainian military personnel and equipment locations.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.
11:22 GMT 10.06.2025
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the nation's armed forces carried out a multiple-target attack overnight, hammering Ukraine's military-industrial complex and armed forces.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a coordinated strike targeting Ukrainian enterprises engaged in aviation, missile, armored vehicle, and shipbuilding industries in Kiev," the ministry stated.
The strikes also hit:
Ukrainian military command posts and troop positions;
concentrations of enemy weapons and military equipment;
military airfield infrastructure;
ammunition and fuel depots.
The attack utilized precision-guided weapons and combat drones.
"The objectives of the strikes have been achieved. All designated targets were hit," the ministry emphasized.
In response to enemy attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces regularly conduct targeted strikes against Ukrainian military personnel and equipment locations.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Massive Strike Launched on Ukrainian Forces Airfield Near Dubno
Yesterday, 10:47 GMT
