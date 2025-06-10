https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/second-group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territory-under-istanbul-deal-1122224361.html

Second Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territory Under Istanbul Deal

Another group of Russian POWs has returned from Ukraine under the June 2 Istanbul agreement, the Defense Ministry confirms.

The second group of Russian servicemen has been freed from territory controlled by Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.A group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over to Kiev in exchange, the statement added."Currently, the Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance," the Russian Defense Ministry added.The ministry stressed that all returning servicemen will be transported to Russia to undergo treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities under the Ministry of Defense.

