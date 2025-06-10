https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/second-group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territory-under-istanbul-deal-1122224361.html
Second Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territory Under Istanbul Deal
The second group of Russian servicemen has been freed from territory controlled by Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.A group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over to Kiev in exchange, the statement added."Currently, the Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance," the Russian Defense Ministry added.The ministry stressed that all returning servicemen will be transported to Russia to undergo treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities under the Ministry of Defense.
2025
14:09 GMT 10.06.2025 (Updated: 14:33 GMT 10.06.2025)
The second group of Russian servicemen has been freed from territory controlled by Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On June 10, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 of this year in Istanbul, the second group of Russian servicepeople was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.
A group of Ukrainian prisoners
of war was handed over to Kiev in exchange, the statement added.
"Currently, the Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance," the Russian Defense Ministry added.
The ministry stressed that all returning servicemen
will be transported to Russia to undergo treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities under the Ministry of Defense.