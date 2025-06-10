https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/special-services-of-russia-abkhazia-detain-ukrainian-agent-plotting-attack---fsb-1122223383.html

Russian, Abkhazian Intel Officers Nab Ukrainian Spy Plotting Terror Attack - FSB

Russian, Abkhazian Intel Officers Nab Ukrainian Spy Plotting Terror Attack - FSB

Sputnik International

The special services of Russia and Abkhazia detained a Ukrainian agent who planned to commit a terrorist attack at the Sokhumi airport, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

2025-06-10T09:38+0000

2025-06-10T09:38+0000

2025-06-10T10:03+0000

world

russia

abkhazia

ukraine

federal security service

russian federal security service (fsb)

terror attack

terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107438/95/1074389527_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_94d81262e75f584f07557757e91e5f78.jpg

"The Federal Security Service of Russia, in cooperation with the State Security Service of the Republic of Abkhazia ... has thwarted the illegal activity of a Russian citizen, born in 1980, carried out on the instructions of the Ukrainian special service. In order to carry out this criminal plot, the defendant proactively planned to hand over to the enemy the blueprints of ... [the Sokhumi airport] and the adjacent closed parking lot used to receive official international delegations. He also reported that this could be used to commit an act of sabotage and terrorism by planting explosives on its premises," the FSB said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-fsb-detains-ukrainian-agent-who-planted-bomb-that-killed-lt-gen-moskalik-1121937953.html

russia

abkhazia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and abkhazia, special services of russia, russia's federal security service, terrorist attack