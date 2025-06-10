Russian, Abkhazian Intel Officers Nab Ukrainian Spy Plotting Terror Attack - FSB

International
The special services of Russia and Abkhazia detained a Ukrainian agent who planned to commit a terrorist attack at the Sokhumi airport, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
2025-06-10T09:38+0000
2025-06-10T10:03+0000
"The Federal Security Service of Russia, in cooperation with the State Security Service of the Republic of Abkhazia ... has thwarted the illegal activity of a Russian citizen, born in 1980, carried out on the instructions of the Ukrainian special service. In order to carry out this criminal plot, the defendant proactively planned to hand over to the enemy the blueprints of ... [the Sokhumi airport] and the adjacent closed parking lot used to receive official international delegations. He also reported that this could be used to commit an act of sabotage and terrorism by planting explosives on its premises," the FSB said in a statement.
09:38 GMT 10.06.2025 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 10.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The special services of Russia and Abkhazia detained a Ukrainian agent who planned to commit a terrorist attack at the Sokhumi airport, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia, in cooperation with the State Security Service of the Republic of Abkhazia ... has thwarted the illegal activity of a Russian citizen, born in 1980, carried out on the instructions of the Ukrainian special service. In order to carry out this criminal plot, the defendant proactively planned to hand over to the enemy the blueprints of ... [the Sokhumi airport] and the adjacent closed parking lot used to receive official international delegations. He also reported that this could be used to commit an act of sabotage and terrorism by planting explosives on its premises," the FSB said in a statement.
