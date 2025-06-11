https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/hungary-faces-copy-paste-west-fueled-protests-as-it-defies-foreign-meddling--1122225785.html
Once again, the EU and LGBT flags are out – this time in Hungary, where protests are erupting against a proposed law on "foreign influence."
Once again, the EU and LGBT* flags are out – this time in Hungary, where protests are erupting against a proposed law on "foreign influence." The bill, dubbed the Transparency of Public Life Act, aims to shine a light on foreign-funded organizations deemed "a threat to Hungary’s sovereignty." If passed, it would allow the government to defund and even dissolve such groups. It was introduced by a Fidesz party member back in May, but debate in parliament has been kicked to the autumn session. All this sounds familiar? That’s because not long ago, Georgia walked this road with its own “Foreign Agents Registration Act” – a carbon copy of the US’ own FARA law. However, the US and European Union screamed foul, while inside Georgia, mass protests exploded beneath EU flags. When nations like Hungary or Georgia decide to draw a line in the sand, the West rolls out the same old script. * recognized as extremist and banned in Russia
hungary
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party maintains that foreign actors, such as USAID and the European Commission, blatantly interfere in Hungarian politics by financing NGOs and media organizations, and has vowed to push back.
