International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/hungary-faces-copy-paste-west-fueled-protests-as-it-defies-foreign-meddling--1122225785.html
Hungary Faces Copy-Paste West-Fueled Protests as It Defies Foreign Meddling
Hungary Faces Copy-Paste West-Fueled Protests as It Defies Foreign Meddling
Sputnik International
Once again, the EU and LGBT flags are out – this time in Hungary, where protests are erupting against a proposed law on "foreign influence."
2025-06-11T06:28+0000
2025-06-11T06:28+0000
world
hungary
lgbt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122225907_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_173c876eaab5f0f3739613aa54aab969.jpg
Once again, the EU and LGBT* flags are out – this time in Hungary, where protests are erupting against a proposed law on "foreign influence." The bill, dubbed the Transparency of Public Life Act, aims to shine a light on foreign-funded organizations deemed "a threat to Hungary’s sovereignty." If passed, it would allow the government to defund and even dissolve such groups. It was introduced by a Fidesz party member back in May, but debate in parliament has been kicked to the autumn session. All this sounds familiar? That’s because not long ago, Georgia walked this road with its own “Foreign Agents Registration Act” – a carbon copy of the US’ own FARA law. However, the US and European Union screamed foul, while inside Georgia, mass protests exploded beneath EU flags. When nations like Hungary or Georgia decide to draw a line in the sand, the West rolls out the same old script. * recognized as extremist and banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250315/viktor-orban-vs-the-modern-day-habsburgs-in-brussels-1121642062.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122225907_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3de07c2160fbeeac06fc475f38250d94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary protests, why is the west fueling protests in hungary, what draft law are hungary's protests against, what is hungary's
hungary protests, why is the west fueling protests in hungary, what draft law are hungary's protests against, what is hungary's

Hungary Faces Copy-Paste West-Fueled Protests as It Defies Foreign Meddling

06:28 GMT 11.06.2025
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosA man holds a Hungarian flag during protest outside the Hungarian Interior Ministry building.
A man holds a Hungarian flag during protest outside the Hungarian Interior Ministry building. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2025
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
Subscribe
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party maintains that foreign actors, such as USAID and the European Commission, blatantly interfere in Hungarian politics by financing NGOs and media organizations, and has vowed to push back.
Once again, the EU and LGBT* flags are out – this time in Hungary, where protests are erupting against a proposed law on "foreign influence."
The bill, dubbed the Transparency of Public Life Act, aims to shine a light on foreign-funded organizations deemed "a threat to Hungary’s sovereignty."
If passed, it would allow the government to defund and even dissolve such groups. It was introduced by a Fidesz party member back in May, but debate in parliament has been kicked to the autumn session.
All this sounds familiar? That’s because not long ago, Georgia walked this road with its own “Foreign Agents Registration Act” – a carbon copy of the US’ own FARA law.
However, the US and European Union screamed foul, while inside Georgia, mass protests exploded beneath EU flags.
When nations like Hungary or Georgia decide to draw a line in the sand, the West rolls out the same old script.
Viktor Orban addresses Hungarians on the anniversary of the Hungarian revolution of 1848. Screenshot of video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2025
Analysis
Viktor Orban vs. the Modern-Day Habsburgs in Brussels
15 March, 19:11 GMT
* recognized as extremist and banned in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала