India Calls Out EU's Global Aspirations, Reflects on History in Ukraine Debate

India opposes the European Union's aspirations to impose their rules on other countries, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

"Let's not pretend – we're opposed to parts of it ... The idea that one part of the world will set standards for everybody else is something which we are against," Jaishankar said in an interview with Euractive, responding to the journalist's remark that the EU wants to be more than "one pole among many." As for India's position on Ukraine, New Delhi "considers its own experience, history and interests" when determining its stance on the matter, the minister said. Jaishankar also recalled that in 1947 the West supported Pakistan's deployment of troops in Kashmir. India has taken a neutral position on the conflict in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that now is not the time for war and any conflicts should be resolved at the negotiating table.

