International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/india-calls-out-eus-global-aspirations-reflects-on-history-in-ukraine-debate-1122227219.html
India Calls Out EU's Global Aspirations, Reflects on History in Ukraine Debate
India Calls Out EU's Global Aspirations, Reflects on History in Ukraine Debate
Sputnik International
India opposes the European Union's aspirations to impose their rules on other countries, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
2025-06-11T09:23+0000
2025-06-11T09:23+0000
world
subrahmanyam jaishankar
narendra modi
ukraine
new delhi
european union (eu)
west
india
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103898952_0:0:2790:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_70c1e935470d2655978652424addcebb.jpg
"Let's not pretend – we're opposed to parts of it ... The idea that one part of the world will set standards for everybody else is something which we are against," Jaishankar said in an interview with Euractive, responding to the journalist's remark that the EU wants to be more than "one pole among many." As for India's position on Ukraine, New Delhi "considers its own experience, history and interests" when determining its stance on the matter, the minister said. Jaishankar also recalled that in 1947 the West supported Pakistan's deployment of troops in Kashmir. India has taken a neutral position on the conflict in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that now is not the time for war and any conflicts should be resolved at the negotiating table.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/russia-and-china-working-to-ensure-indivisible-security-in-eurasia---putin-1121479033.html
ukraine
new delhi
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103898952_59:0:2790:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2940be522c5b440eb28c8b44da8ecfe3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu's global aspirations, indian foreign minister subrahmanyam jaishankar, impose their rules on other countries
eu's global aspirations, indian foreign minister subrahmanyam jaishankar, impose their rules on other countries

India Calls Out EU's Global Aspirations, Reflects on History in Ukraine Debate

09:23 GMT 11.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabankIndian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India opposes the European Union's aspirations to impose their rules on other countries, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
"Let's not pretend – we're opposed to parts of it ... The idea that one part of the world will set standards for everybody else is something which we are against," Jaishankar said in an interview with Euractive, responding to the journalist's remark that the EU wants to be more than "one pole among many."
As for India's position on Ukraine, New Delhi "considers its own experience, history and interests" when determining its stance on the matter, the minister said.
Jaishankar also recalled that in 1947 the West supported Pakistan's deployment of troops in Kashmir.
"If those same countries – who were evasive or reticent then – now say 'let's have a great conversation about international principles', I think I'm justified in asking them to reflect on their own past," the minister said.
India has taken a neutral position on the conflict in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that now is not the time for war and any conflicts should be resolved at the negotiating table.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2025
World
Russia and China Working to Ensure Indivisible Security in Eurasia - Putin
21 January, 11:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала