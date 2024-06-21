https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-announces-plans-for-further-development-of-nuclear-triad-1119048735.html
Putin Announces Plans for Further Development of Nuclear Triad
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday plans to further develop the Russian nuclear triad.
"Our plans include further development of the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and maintaining the balance of power in the world," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.Putin also promised to continue improving the command and control system for troops and weaponry, increase the effectiveness and quality of combat training, and conduct exercises, including those with the participation of friendly states.Speaking about the creation of a Eurasian security system, Putin said that Russia is ready to discuss it with various associations, including NATO."Recently, at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I outlined our vision of working to create equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. We are ready for a broad international discussion of these key, vital issues, both with our colleagues in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, EAEU, BRICS, and with other international associations, including European and NATO states," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of Russian higher military educational institutions.Such a discussion will be naturally possible only when these associations are ready, Putin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday plans to further develop the Russian nuclear triad.
"Our plans include further development of the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and maintaining the balance of power
in the world," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.
"Certainly, we will strengthen our potential, enhance the combat capabilities of all branches and types of the armed forces, put into combat duty the pride of our designers, engineers, and workers — the latest systems that have confirmed their qualities and truly unique characteristics, and continue working on advanced models," he continued.
Putin also promised to continue improving the command and control system for troops and weaponry, increase the effectiveness and quality of combat training, and conduct exercises, including those with the participation of friendly states.
Speaking about the creation of a Eurasian security system
, Putin said that Russia is ready to discuss it with various associations, including NATO.
"Recently, at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I outlined our vision of working to create equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. We are ready for a broad international discussion of these key, vital issues, both with our colleagues in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, EAEU, BRICS, and with other international associations, including European and NATO states," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of Russian higher military educational institutions.
Such a discussion will be naturally possible only when these associations are ready, Putin added.