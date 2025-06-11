https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/peace-in-ukraine-serves-us-national-interests---pentagon-chief-1122229307.html

Peace in Ukraine Serves US National Interests - Pentagon Chief

Peace in Ukraine Serves US National Interests - Pentagon Chief

Sputnik International

Achieving peace in Ukraine would serve the national interests of the United States and both parties to the conflict, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

2025-06-11T16:35+0000

2025-06-11T16:35+0000

2025-06-11T16:35+0000

world

peter hegseth

us

ukraine

russia

peace

peace deal

peace plan

peace process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121901607_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_82abe79f45fcff4de533852800c582a7.jpg

"We've said time and time again, this President [Donald Trump] is committed to peace in that conflict. Ultimately, peace serves our national interests, and we think the interest of both parties, even if that outcome will not be preferable to many in this room and many in our country," Hegseth said in a testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee's defense subcommittee. Although the US "applauds" the efforts of the Ukrainians on the battlefield, it is important to stop the violence and the killings, which is possible through achieving a negotiated peace, the defense secretary added. Hegseth said that the policy of the previous US administration has driven Russia and China closer together. He also claimed that Beijing would "prefer a prolonged conflict" between Russia and Ukraine that would keep the US "tied down."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/us-says-russia-ukraine-peace-terms-up-to-them-but-acknowledges-own-conditions-1122162183.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

achieving peace in ukraine, us secretary of defense pete hegseth, both parties to the conflict, us national interests