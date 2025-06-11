International
Russia-Ukraine Exchange of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies Begins Under Istanbul Deal
Russia-Ukraine Exchange of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies Begins Under Istanbul Deal
Sputnik International
The exchange of fallen soldiers' bodies has begun under the Istanbul Agreements, according to Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation in negotiations.
"The transfer of fallen soldiers' bodies has begun in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements," Medinsky reported on his Telegram channel.Russia has handed over 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 27 fallen Russian soldiers.On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine will begin urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded prisoners from the front lines.
11:22 GMT 11.06.2025 (Updated: 13:19 GMT 11.06.2025)
A convoy carrying the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers has arrived at the exchange area.
The exchange of fallen soldiers' bodies has begun under the Istanbul Agreements, according to Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation in negotiations.
"The transfer of fallen soldiers' bodies has begun in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements," Medinsky reported on his Telegram channel.
Russia has handed over 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 27 fallen Russian soldiers.
"Now they can be laid to rest in a Christian manner. The work will continue throughout these days," he wrote.
On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine will begin urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded prisoners from the front lines.
