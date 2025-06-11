https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/russia-ukraine-exchange-of-fallen-soldiers-bodies-begins-under-istanbul-agreements-1122228351.html

Russia-Ukraine Exchange of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies Begins Under Istanbul Deal

The exchange of fallen soldiers' bodies has begun under the Istanbul Agreements, according to Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation in negotiations.

"The transfer of fallen soldiers' bodies has begun in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements," Medinsky reported on his Telegram channel.Russia has handed over 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine and received 27 fallen Russian soldiers.On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine will begin urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded prisoners from the front lines.

