https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/trump-suspects-professional-masterminds-behind-los-angeles-protests-1122227527.html

Trump Suspects 'Professional' Masterminds Behind Los Angeles Protests

Trump Suspects 'Professional' Masterminds Behind Los Angeles Protests

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump believes that the protests in Los Angeles have been financed and organized by professionals, vowing that the Department of Justice will track down the mastermind.

2025-06-11T09:26+0000

2025-06-11T09:26+0000

2025-06-11T09:26+0000

americas

us

donald trump

los angeles

gavin newsom

california

us immigration and customs enforcement (ice)

department of justice

protests

protest rally

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122227369_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a68e8a4e7734ec0a0caaff2868ec1821.jpg

"These guys are professionals, these aren't amateurs ... Somebody is financing that. We gonna find out through [US Attorney General] Pam Bondi and Department of Justice who it is ... Who is financing all this equipment? Very professional," Trump said in his address to the military and veterans at Fort Bragg on Tuesday. He described the rallies in California as a "full-blown assault on peace, on public order and our national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country." "Well, I cannot let that happen," he added. A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters. That same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to the Trump administration's possible large-scale cuts in federal funding. The next day, the White House announced the deployment of 2,000 National Guards to the city. In response to the troop deployment, Newsom officially requested the reversal of the decision, accusing the White House of provoking the riots and asserting that state and city authorities did not have any problems until the president intervened.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/migration-rally-in-los-angeles-descends-into-pogroms-protest-barricades-1122223096.html

americas

los angeles

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

los angeles protests, us president donald trump, department of justice, financed and organized by professionals