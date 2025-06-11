https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/trump-suspects-professional-masterminds-behind-los-angeles-protests-1122227527.html
Trump Suspects 'Professional' Masterminds Behind Los Angeles Protests
Trump Suspects 'Professional' Masterminds Behind Los Angeles Protests
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump believes that the protests in Los Angeles have been financed and organized by professionals, vowing that the Department of Justice will track down the mastermind.
2025-06-11T09:26+0000
2025-06-11T09:26+0000
2025-06-11T09:26+0000
americas
us
donald trump
los angeles
gavin newsom
california
us immigration and customs enforcement (ice)
department of justice
protests
protest rally
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122227369_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a68e8a4e7734ec0a0caaff2868ec1821.jpg
"These guys are professionals, these aren't amateurs ... Somebody is financing that. We gonna find out through [US Attorney General] Pam Bondi and Department of Justice who it is ... Who is financing all this equipment? Very professional," Trump said in his address to the military and veterans at Fort Bragg on Tuesday. He described the rallies in California as a "full-blown assault on peace, on public order and our national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country." "Well, I cannot let that happen," he added. A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters. That same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to the Trump administration's possible large-scale cuts in federal funding. The next day, the White House announced the deployment of 2,000 National Guards to the city. In response to the troop deployment, Newsom officially requested the reversal of the decision, accusing the White House of provoking the riots and asserting that state and city authorities did not have any problems until the president intervened.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/migration-rally-in-los-angeles-descends-into-pogroms-protest-barricades-1122223096.html
americas
los angeles
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122227369_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69ab762d9a81f253842a0027a2159e79.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
los angeles protests, us president donald trump, department of justice, financed and organized by professionals
los angeles protests, us president donald trump, department of justice, financed and organized by professionals
Trump Suspects 'Professional' Masterminds Behind Los Angeles Protests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump believes that the protests in Los Angeles have been financed and organized by professionals, vowing that the Department of Justice will track down the mastermind.
"These guys are professionals, these aren't amateurs ... Somebody is financing that. We gonna find out through [US Attorney General] Pam Bondi and Department of Justice who it is ... Who is financing all this equipment? Very professional," Trump said in his address to the military and veterans at Fort Bragg on Tuesday.
He described the rallies in California
as a "full-blown assault on peace, on public order and our national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country."
"Well, I cannot let that happen," he added.
A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters. That same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to the Trump administration's possible large-scale cuts in federal funding. The next day, the White House announced the deployment of 2,000 National Guards to the city.
In response to the troop deployment, Newsom officially requested the reversal of the decision, accusing the White House of provoking the riots and asserting that state and city authorities did not have any problems until the president intervened.