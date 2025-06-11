https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/trump-on-musk-admitting-he-went-too-far-with-latest-posts-very-nice-he-did-that-1122229172.html

Trump on Musk Admitting He Went Too Far With Latest Posts: ‘Very Nice’ He Did That

Trump on Musk Admitting He Went Too Far With Latest Posts: ‘Very Nice’ He Did That

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that it is "very nice" that tech billionaire Elon Musk admitted some of his post about him had gone too far.

2025-06-11T16:21+0000

2025-06-11T16:21+0000

2025-06-11T16:21+0000

americas

donald trump

us

elon musk

republican

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122186149_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dbdb4fe144f182831186be59e3131090.jpg

“I thought it was very nice that he did that,” Trump told New York Post.Tensions between Trump and Musk boiled over last week after Musk criticized the president's One Big, Beautiful Bill on tax cuts and government borrowing limits, prompting Trump to threaten the tech mogul with cuts to federal subsidies and contracts for Tesla and SpaceX. Musk lashed back claiming that the Republican would have lost the 2024 presidential election without his support. Earlier in the day, Musk said that he regrets some of his posts about President Donald Trump last week, adding that they "went too far."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/musk-ironically-comments-own-recent-statements-1122216217.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, elon musk, gone too far, trump on musk