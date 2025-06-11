https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/trump-on-musk-admitting-he-went-too-far-with-latest-posts-very-nice-he-did-that-1122229172.html
Trump on Musk Admitting He Went Too Far With Latest Posts: ‘Very Nice’ He Did That
US President Donald Trump said that it is "very nice" that tech billionaire Elon Musk admitted some of his post about him had gone too far.
“I thought it was very nice that he did that,” Trump told New York Post.Tensions between Trump and Musk boiled over last week after Musk criticized the president's One Big, Beautiful Bill on tax cuts and government borrowing limits, prompting Trump to threaten the tech mogul with cuts to federal subsidies and contracts for Tesla and SpaceX. Musk lashed back claiming that the Republican would have lost the 2024 presidential election without his support. Earlier in the day, Musk said that he regrets some of his posts about President Donald Trump last week, adding that they "went too far."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that it is "very nice" that tech billionaire Elon Musk admitted some of his post about him had gone too far.
“I thought it was very nice that he did that,” Trump told New York Post.
Tensions between Trump and Musk
boiled over last week after Musk criticized the president's One Big, Beautiful Bill on tax cuts and government borrowing limits, prompting Trump to threaten the tech mogul with cuts to federal subsidies and contracts for Tesla and SpaceX.
Musk lashed back claiming that the Republican would have lost the 2024 presidential election without his support.
Earlier in the day, Musk said that he regrets some of his posts about President Donald Trump last week, adding that they "went too far."