https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/migration-rally-in-los-angeles-descends-into-pogroms-protest-barricades-1122223096.html
Los Angeles Immigration Protests Descend Into Anarchy & Mayhem
Los Angeles Immigration Protests Descend Into Anarchy & Mayhem
Sputnik International
Protesters in Los Angeles have started to damage shops and commit acts of vandalism across the city as their protest against migration policy continues, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
2025-06-10T09:30+0000
2025-06-10T09:30+0000
2025-06-10T10:23+0000
americas
us
donald trump
los angeles
california
us immigration and customs enforcement (ice)
clashes
protests
mass protests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122222938_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0b31d9223a9ee8887c30843ad7a95d.jpg
As the protests continue full steam, other demonstrators have taken to erecting barricades using trash cans and other blunt and heavy objects. Late on Monday, protesters reconvened and began damaging shops, spray-painting walls, sidewalks, streets, and monuments throughout the city. They also hurled fireworks, bottles, and other objects at law enforcement officers. In response, police employed rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd. A correspondent from RIA Novosti was injured by tear gas during the clashes.A June 7 raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles escalated into clashes with protesters. On the same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state might refuse to pay federal taxes in response to potential large-scale funding cuts proposed by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, on Sunday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced that 2,000 National Guard troops would be deployed to the city amid the ongoing protests.In response to the troop deployment, Newsom officially called for the reversal of the decision, accusing the Trump administration of provoking the riots and asserting that state and city authorities did not have any problems until the president intervened.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/trump-urges-california-governor-to-apologize-to-people-in-los-angeles-for-horrible-job-1122217099.html
americas
los angeles
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122222938_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_104925c7ba2f1aa9bfa1d8cd3e6d41bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
protesters in los angeles, vandalism across the city, pogroms, protest barricades
protesters in los angeles, vandalism across the city, pogroms, protest barricades
Los Angeles Immigration Protests Descend Into Anarchy & Mayhem
09:30 GMT 10.06.2025 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 10.06.2025)
LOS ANGELES (Sputnik) - Demonstrators in Los Angeles have unleashed chaos, engaging in acts of vandalism and damaging stores and property across the city as their protest against US immigration policies continues, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
As the protests continue full steam, other demonstrators have taken to erecting barricades using trash cans and other blunt and heavy objects.
Late on Monday, protesters reconvened and began damaging shops, spray-painting walls, sidewalks, streets, and monuments throughout the city. They also hurled fireworks, bottles, and other objects at law enforcement officers. In response, police employed rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd. A correspondent from RIA Novosti was injured by tear gas during the clashes.
A June 7 raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles escalated into clashes with protesters
. On the same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state might refuse to pay federal taxes in response to potential large-scale funding cuts proposed by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, on Sunday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced that 2,000 National Guard troops would be deployed to the city amid the ongoing protests.
In response to the troop deployment, Newsom officially called for the reversal of the decision, accusing the Trump administration of provoking the riots and asserting that state and city authorities did not have any problems until the president intervened.