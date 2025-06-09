https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/trump-urges-california-governor-to-apologize-to-people-in-los-angeles-for-horrible-job-1122217099.html
Trump Urges California Governor to Apologize to People in Los Angeles for ‘Horrible Job’
Trump Urges California Governor to Apologize to People in Los Angeles for ‘Horrible Job’
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has urged California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to apologize to the people in Los Angeles for the "horrible job" they both had done amid the protests.
2025-06-09T08:49+0000
2025-06-09T08:49+0000
2025-06-09T08:49+0000
americas
us
donald trump
us immigration and customs enforcement (ice)
los angeles
gavin newsom
national guard
california
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dab8c8814d3077a072cdccf3f24edac.jpg
A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters. That same day, Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to possible large-scale cuts in federal funding by the Trump administration. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on June 8 that 2,000 National Guard forces would be deployed to the city amid the protests. The US leader also called the protesters "troublemakers" and "insurrectionists." Meanwhile, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also criticized the governor for the protests and his demands to recall the National Guard. The National Guard soldiers sent to California had been "specifically trained" to deal with such kind of protest, the secretary said. Earlier, the California Governor Gavin Newsom demanded that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth cancel the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles amid protests in the city against the US government's immigration policies.In addition, the California governor called the decision of the US federal authorities a violation of the state's sovereign rights.California is traditionally considered a Democratic stronghold, and Trump has repeatedly criticized it. Last month, he threatened to cut state funding over the participation of a transgender athlete* in competitions. The administration has previously canceled $126.4 million in flood prevention projects and criticized California's handling of wildfires. On Inauguration Day on January 20, in his first speech as the 47th president, Trump promised to immediately stop the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States and begin the process of extraditing millions of migrants who already live there. He also declared a national emergency over the situation on the southern US border.*the LGBT movement is considered extremist and is banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/americans-support-trumps-deportation-policy-have-differing-views-on-its-scale--poll-1122215884.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/pentagon-threatens-to-send-marines-into-democrat-led-california-1122211825.html
americas
los angeles
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79576abe94f1d2b5d7acb81cc3bb1405.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us migration, trump migration, anti-migrant stance, migrant protests in california, migrant rally
us migration, trump migration, anti-migrant stance, migrant protests in california, migrant rally
Trump Urges California Governor to Apologize to People in Los Angeles for ‘Horrible Job’
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has urged California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to apologize to the people in Los Angeles for the "horrible job" they both had done amid the protests.
A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters. That same day, Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to possible large-scale cuts in federal funding by the Trump administration. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on June 8 that 2,000 National Guard forces would be deployed to the city amid the protests.
"Governor Gavin [Newsom] and 'Mayor' Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots," Trump said on Truth Social late on Sunday.
The US leader also called the protesters "troublemakers" and "insurrectionists."
Meanwhile, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also criticized the governor for the protests and his demands to recall the National Guard.
"Well, if he [Newsom] was doing his job, then people wouldn't have gotten hurt the last couple of days. We wouldn't have officers with a shattered wrist from bricks being thrown through their vehicles, their vehicles being burned, flags being burned in the street and Molotov cocktails being thrown. Governor Newsom has proven that he makes bad decisions. The President knows that he makes bad decisions, and that's why the President chose the safety of this community over waiting for Governor Newsom to get some sanity," Noem said in an interview with CBS News.
The National Guard soldiers sent to California had been "specifically trained" to deal with such kind of protest, the secretary said.
Earlier, the California Governor Gavin Newsom demanded that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth cancel the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles amid protests in the city against the US government's immigration policies.
"I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command," Newsom said on X.
In addition, the California governor called the decision of the US federal authorities a violation of the state's sovereign rights.
California is traditionally considered a Democratic stronghold, and Trump has repeatedly criticized it. Last month, he threatened to cut state funding over the participation of a transgender athlete* in competitions. The administration has previously canceled $126.4 million in flood prevention projects and criticized California's handling of wildfires.
On Inauguration Day on January 20, in his first speech as the 47th president, Trump promised to immediately stop the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States and begin the process of extraditing millions of migrants who already live there. He also declared a national emergency over the situation on the southern US border.
*the LGBT movement is considered extremist and is banned in Russia