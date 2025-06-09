https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/trump-urges-california-governor-to-apologize-to-people-in-los-angeles-for-horrible-job-1122217099.html

Trump Urges California Governor to Apologize to People in Los Angeles for ‘Horrible Job’

US President Donald Trump has urged California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to apologize to the people in Los Angeles for the "horrible job" they both had done amid the protests.

A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters. That same day, Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to possible large-scale cuts in federal funding by the Trump administration. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on June 8 that 2,000 National Guard forces would be deployed to the city amid the protests. The US leader also called the protesters "troublemakers" and "insurrectionists." Meanwhile, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also criticized the governor for the protests and his demands to recall the National Guard. The National Guard soldiers sent to California had been "specifically trained" to deal with such kind of protest, the secretary said. Earlier, the California Governor Gavin Newsom demanded that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth cancel the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles amid protests in the city against the US government's immigration policies.In addition, the California governor called the decision of the US federal authorities a violation of the state's sovereign rights.California is traditionally considered a Democratic stronghold, and Trump has repeatedly criticized it. Last month, he threatened to cut state funding over the participation of a transgender athlete* in competitions. The administration has previously canceled $126.4 million in flood prevention projects and criticized California's handling of wildfires. On Inauguration Day on January 20, in his first speech as the 47th president, Trump promised to immediately stop the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States and begin the process of extraditing millions of migrants who already live there. He also declared a national emergency over the situation on the southern US border.*the LGBT movement is considered extremist and is banned in Russia

