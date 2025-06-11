https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/us-intelligence-chief-says-world-closer-than-ever-to-nuclear-annihilation-1122227103.html
US Intelligence Chief Says World 'Closer Than Ever' to Nuclear Annihilation
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard believes that the world is "closer than ever" to nuclear annihilation and has called on the nuclear powers to pursue the path of nuclear disarmament and avoid an escalation of tensions.
Gabbard posted a video on X where she talked about a recent visit to the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where the US dropped an atomic bomb in 1945. She acknowledged the consequences of the world's first atomic bombing. According to latest estimates by nuclear researchers, the total number of deployable nuclear warheads in the world has increased to 9,615 from 9,583 in 2024, while the total number of nuclear warheads has risen to 12,340. As of June 2025, nine countries — Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — are known to be in possession of deployable nuclear warheads.
"This is an experience that will stay with me forever... As we stay here today closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation closer than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers… So, it's up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness. We must reject this path to nuclear war and work toward a world where no one has to live in fear of a nuclear holocaust," she said.
