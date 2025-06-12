https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/iran-begins-military-drills-focused-on-enemy-maneuvers---state-media-1122232329.html

Iran Begins Military Drills 'Focused on Enemy Maneuvers' - State Media

The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri has ordered for the start of out-of-schedule military drills, Iran's public broadcaster IRIB reported Thursday.

The drills are "focused on enemy maneuvers," the broadcaster said.State media did not disclose the nature or location of the drills, nor did they explain the reason for the rescheduled timeline or why the exercises began earlier than initially planned.Earlier, Israel informed US officials that it is fully prepared to launch a military operation in Iran, media reports said, citing sources.

