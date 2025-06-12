https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/iran-to-consider-possibility-of-withdrawing-from-npt-amid-iaeas-resolution-1122233076.html

Iran to Consider Possibility of Withdrawing From NPT Amid IAEA's Resolution

Iran is ready to consider the possibility of withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if the anti-Iranian trend in the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) actions continues, spokesperson for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei saidю

"While reserving the right to a technical and non-technical response, if this [anti-Iranian] trend persists, the Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously consider it... The Mejlis has the possibility of withdrawing from the NPT," Rezaei said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.Earlier in the day, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the IAEA Board of Governors adopted an anti-Iran resolution by a slight majority.

