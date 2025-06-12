https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/iran-to-consider-possibility-of-withdrawing-from-npt-amid-iaeas-resolution-1122233076.html
Iran to Consider Possibility of Withdrawing From NPT Amid IAEA's Resolution
Iran to Consider Possibility of Withdrawing From NPT Amid IAEA's Resolution
Sputnik International
Iran is ready to consider the possibility of withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if the anti-Iranian trend in the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) actions continues, spokesperson for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei saidю
2025-06-12T12:49+0000
2025-06-12T12:49+0000
2025-06-12T12:49+0000
world
iran
middle east
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3fa9bbf920945f7749f6e036a3585.jpg
"While reserving the right to a technical and non-technical response, if this [anti-Iranian] trend persists, the Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously consider it... The Mejlis has the possibility of withdrawing from the NPT," Rezaei said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.Earlier in the day, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the IAEA Board of Governors adopted an anti-Iran resolution by a slight majority.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/iran-ready-to-prove-peaceful-nature-of-its-nuclear-program---foreign-minister-1122175236.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9dab8acb0f15707f52fa60a3d9aca444.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iaea's resolution, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (npt), withdrawing from npt
iaea's resolution, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (npt), withdrawing from npt
Iran to Consider Possibility of Withdrawing From NPT Amid IAEA's Resolution
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to consider the possibility of withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if the anti-Iranian trend in the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) actions continues, spokesperson for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei said.
"While reserving the right to a technical and non-technical response, if this [anti-Iranian] trend persists, the Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously consider it... The Mejlis has the possibility of withdrawing from the NPT," Rezaei said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
Earlier in the day, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the IAEA
Board of Governors adopted an anti-Iran resolution by a slight majority.