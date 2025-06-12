https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/russia-to-sign-agreements-on-peaceful-nuclear-cooperation-with-mali-burkina-faso-1122233271.html
Russia to Sign Agreements on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Mali, Burkina Faso
Russia to Sign Agreements on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Mali, Burkina Faso
Sputnik International
Russia will sign intergovernmental agreements with Mali and Burkina Faso on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, according to a relevant decree published on the Cabinet's legal information portal on Thursday.
2025-06-12T15:00+0000
2025-06-12T15:00+0000
2025-06-12T15:00+0000
world
rosatom
russia
burkina faso
mali
nuclear technology
nuclear plant
nuclear reactor
nuclear power plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118796_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2137105053944703307d068c2a93ed0a.jpg
The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been instructed to sign the agreement from the Russian side.According to the draft agreements, Russia’s cooperation with Mali and Burkina Faso will include, among other things, assistance in the construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors, the provision of nuclear fuel cycle services for power and research reactors, and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/eu-not-sanctioning-russian-nuclear-sector--official-on-russia-hungary-nuclear-cooperation-1117564106.html
russia
burkina faso
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118796_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91a85cb60bca6dc06d1c6daeb8d6e98b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peaceful nuclear energy, sign agreements, mali, burkina faso
peaceful nuclear energy, sign agreements, mali, burkina faso
Russia to Sign Agreements on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Mali, Burkina Faso
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will sign intergovernmental agreements with Mali and Burkina Faso on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, according to a relevant decree published on the Cabinet's legal information portal on Thursday.
The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been instructed to sign the agreement from the Russian side.
According to the draft agreements, Russia’s cooperation
with Mali and Burkina Faso will include, among other things, assistance in the construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors, the provision of nuclear fuel cycle services for power and research reactors, and more.