Russia to Sign Agreements on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Mali, Burkina Faso
Russia to Sign Agreements on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Mali, Burkina Faso
Russia will sign intergovernmental agreements with Mali and Burkina Faso on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, according to a relevant decree published on the Cabinet's legal information portal on Thursday.
The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been instructed to sign the agreement from the Russian side.According to the draft agreements, Russia’s cooperation with Mali and Burkina Faso will include, among other things, assistance in the construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors, the provision of nuclear fuel cycle services for power and research reactors, and more.
15:00 GMT 12.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will sign intergovernmental agreements with Mali and Burkina Faso on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, according to a relevant decree published on the Cabinet's legal information portal on Thursday.
The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been instructed to sign the agreement from the Russian side.
According to the draft agreements, Russia’s cooperation with Mali and Burkina Faso will include, among other things, assistance in the construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors, the provision of nuclear fuel cycle services for power and research reactors, and more.
