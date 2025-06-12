https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/russian-forces-take-control-of-alekseevka-petrovskogo-settlements-in-dpr-1122232200.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Alekseevka, Petrovskogo Settlements in DPR

Russian troops have taken control of Petrovskogo and Alekseevka settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have taken control of the settlements of Petrovskogo and Alekseevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's units of Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 205 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.

