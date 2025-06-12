International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Alekseevka, Petrovskogo Settlements in DPR
Russian Forces Take Control of Alekseevka, Petrovskogo Settlements in DPR
Russian troops have taken control of Petrovskogo and Alekseevka settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have taken control of the settlements of Petrovskogo and Alekseevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's units of Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 205 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
Russian Forces Take Control of Alekseevka, Petrovskogo Settlements in DPR

10:32 GMT 12.06.2025
Russian troops have taken control of Petrovskogo and Alekseevka settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have taken control of the settlements of Petrovskogo and Alekseevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's units of Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy's losses amounted up to 500 servicepeople, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four vehicles and six artillery pieces," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 205 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
⚡️RUSSIAN TROOPS LIBERATED the Redkodub settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Kondratovka settlement in the Sumy region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Take Control of Redkodub Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
4 June, 10:54 GMT
