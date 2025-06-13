International
Russia Concerned, Condemns Sharp Escalation of Tension Between Israel, Iran - Kremlin
How Do Countries Around the World React to Israeli Strikes on Iran?
How Do Countries Around the World React to Israeli Strikes on Iran?
Countries around the world are reacting to Israel’s strikes on targets across Iran, expressing alarm over potential further conflagration in the Middle East.
Oman, which was set to host US-Iran nuclear talks, “holds Israel responsible for this escalation and its consequences, and calls upon the international community to adopt a firm and unequivocal stance to halt this dangerous course of action."Saudi Arabia expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation” to Israel’s strikes. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the “blatant Israeli aggression” undermines Iran’s “sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.”"Australia is alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran. This risks further destabilizing a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions,” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong."Japan continues to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent the further deterioration of the situation, while implementing every possible measure to ensure the protection of Japanese citizens," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi underscored.Indonesia strongly condemns Israel's attack on Iran that "risks exacerbating existing regional tensions and could potentially trigger a broader conflict. All parties must exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any actions that might escalate tensions or cause further instability," said Indonesia's Foreign Ministry."The [UN] Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear program are underway,” said a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres.Hamas says Israel attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could 'destabilize region'.
How Do Countries Around the World React to Israeli Strikes on Iran?

Damages are seen in a building after an explosion in a residence compound after Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Countries around the world are reacting to Israel’s strikes on targets across Iran, expressing alarm over potential further conflagration in the Middle East.
Oman, which was set to host US-Iran nuclear talks, “holds Israel responsible for this escalation and its consequences, and calls upon the international community to adopt a firm and unequivocal stance to halt this dangerous course of action."
Saudi Arabia expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation” to Israel’s strikes. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the “blatant Israeli aggression” undermines Iran’s “sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.”
"Australia is alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran. This risks further destabilizing a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions,” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
"Japan continues to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent the further deterioration of the situation, while implementing every possible measure to ensure the protection of Japanese citizens," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi underscored.
Indonesia strongly condemns Israel's attack on Iran that "risks exacerbating existing regional tensions and could potentially trigger a broader conflict. All parties must exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any actions that might escalate tensions or cause further instability," said Indonesia's Foreign Ministry.
"The [UN] Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear program are underway,” said a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
Hamas says Israel attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could 'destabilize region'.
Israel's Strikes on Iran: What You Kneed to Know
