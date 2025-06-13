https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israels-strikes-on-iran-what-you-kneed-to-know--1122236755.html

Israel’s Strikes on Iran: What You Kneed to Know

Israel has launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders. Israel’s military used 200 fighter jets to strike over 100 targets, said IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Operation Rising Lion will last many days, targeting “the heart of Iran’s ballistic missiles program.”What Was TargetedIranian Top Military Killed What Has Iran Said? Iran holds the US complicit in Israeli strikes on Iran, the Iranian Armed Forces spokesman said. Iran has since shut down its airspace and signaled that a military response is imminent. US ResponsePresident Donald Trump and senior White House officials were expecting the Israeli strikes.US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said on Friday that he was aware of Israeli strikes on Iran."Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," Trump said.The US is geared to defend itself and Israel if Iran tries to respond to strikes on its facilities, Trump added, noting that the US Central Command is on high alert.

