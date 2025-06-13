International
Israel's Strikes on Iran: What You Kneed to Know
Israel’s Strikes on Iran: What You Kneed to Know
Israel’s strikes on Iran: what is known so far
Israel has launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders. Israel’s military used 200 fighter jets to strike over 100 targets, said IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Operation Rising Lion will last many days, targeting “the heart of Iran’s ballistic missiles program.”What Was TargetedIranian Top Military Killed What Has Iran Said? Iran holds the US complicit in Israeli strikes on Iran, the Iranian Armed Forces spokesman said. Iran has since shut down its airspace and signaled that a military response is imminent. US ResponsePresident Donald Trump and senior White House officials were expecting the Israeli strikes.US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said on Friday that he was aware of Israeli strikes on Iran."Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," Trump said.The US is geared to defend itself and Israel if Iran tries to respond to strikes on its facilities, Trump added, noting that the US Central Command is on high alert.
Israel’s Strikes on Iran: What You Kneed to Know

05:20 GMT 13.06.2025 (Updated: 06:13 GMT 13.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiSmoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Svetlana Ekimenko
The Israeli army has announced that it has completed the first phase of the "operation against Iran’s nuclear program." Iranian nuclear and military officials were targeted in the recent attack, the IDF said.
Israel has launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders. Israel’s military used 200 fighter jets to strike over 100 targets, said IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Operation Rising Lion will last many days, targeting “the heart of Iran’s ballistic missiles program.”

What Was Targeted

Dozens of locations across Iran linked to its nuclear program
Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz (confirmed by the IAEA)
Long-range missile capabilities (per Israeli reports)
IAEA says Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant not targeted

Iranian Top Military Killed

General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of IRGC
Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces
Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces
At least six Iranian nuclear scientists, including Dr. Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi
Iran’s former national security chief Ali Shamkhani
At least 50 people were injured in Israeli strikes on Tehran, at least 35 of them women and children, Iranian TV reported.
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiDamages are seen in a building after an explosion in a residence compound after Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Damages are seen in a building after an explosion in a residence compound after Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
Damages are seen in a building after an explosion in a residence compound after Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025.
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

What Has Iran Said?

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack a violation of the UN Charter and clear aggression.
Iran has the legal and legitimate right to respond to this aggression.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that “showed its evil nature like never before by striking residential areas.”
He warned the enemy to expect “severe punishment.”
© Photo : khamenei_irScreenshot of X post by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Screenshot of X post by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
Screenshot of X post by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
© Photo : khamenei_ir
Iran holds the US complicit in Israeli strikes on Iran, the Iranian Armed Forces spokesman said.
Iran has since shut down its airspace and signaled that a military response is imminent.

US Response

President Donald Trump and senior White House officials were expecting the Israeli strikes.
“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said on Friday that he was aware of Israeli strikes on Iran.
"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," Trump said.
The US is geared to defend itself and Israel if Iran tries to respond to strikes on its facilities, Trump added, noting that the US Central Command is on high alert.
A long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
World
Iran Prepares Missile Barrage If Israel Strikes – Report
Yesterday, 06:50 GMT
