Israel’s Strike on Iran ‘Almost Certainly’ Coordinated with US – Analyst
Israel has carried out strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders. Israel’s military used 200 fighter jets to strike over 100 targets, said an IDF spokesperson
Israel’s strike on Iran was "almost certainly" coordinated with the US, Dr. Greg Simons, professor of Journalism at Daffodil International University, told Sputnik.
Withdrawal of non-essential personnel from US embassies in Iraq and around the Persian Gulf on the eve of Israel’s strikes was a clear indication that Washington was kept in the loop, he underscored.
"They clearly understood that a strike was coming and that Iran might live up to its promise if it thought the United States was directly involved in this military strike, because they promised to strike those targets in the West Asian area,” he noted.
Israel’s strike aimed to kill US-Iran diplomacy over the nuclear deal, said the pundit.
“They did the same thing with the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal],” reminded Simons, and while they got Donald Trump to do that during his first presidency, now his geostrategic priorities have changed.
The US wants to focus on China, but “their vassals and client states in Ukraine and Israel are causing problems for them by running their own agenda,” he said.
These strikes on Iran are not self-defense, stressed the analyst.
[US hawks' rhetoric about Israel's right to self-defense] is “garbage, but it’s what you'd expect from this clown show,” according to Simons.
There was no threat – they’re just lying, like their patron, the US, he emphasized. Israel lit a fire it can’t put out, but expects Washington to foot the bill – AIPAC already paid the deposit, he explained.
As for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he clings to war to evade justice, speculated the professor.
Netanyahu is “banking on remaining in a perpetual state of war.” Why? Because as soon as war finishes, he is likely to be arrested – not for genocide, but for his “dirty style of politics and corruption,” says Simons.