Israel’s Strike on Iran ‘Almost Certainly’ Coordinated with US – Analyst

Israel’s strike on Iran was "almost certainly" coordinated with the US, said Dr. Greg Simons, professor of Journalism at Daffodil International University.

Israel’s strike on Iran was "almost certainly" coordinated with the US, Dr. Greg Simons, professor of Journalism at Daffodil International University, told Sputnik.Withdrawal of non-essential personnel from US embassies in Iraq and around the Persian Gulf on the eve of Israel’s strikes was a clear indication that Washington was kept in the loop, he underscored.Israel’s strike aimed to kill US-Iran diplomacy over the nuclear deal, said the pundit. “They did the same thing with the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal],” reminded Simons, and while they got Donald Trump to do that during his first presidency, now his geostrategic priorities have changed. These strikes on Iran are not self-defense, stressed the analyst.There was no threat – they’re just lying, like their patron, the US, he emphasized. Israel lit a fire it can’t put out, but expects Washington to foot the bill – AIPAC already paid the deposit, he explained.As for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he clings to war to evade justice, speculated the professor. Netanyahu is “banking on remaining in a perpetual state of war.” Why? Because as soon as war finishes, he is likely to be arrested – not for genocide, but for his “dirty style of politics and corruption,” says Simons.

