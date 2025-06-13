https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israels-strike-on-iran-has-us-fingerprints-all-over-it--analysts---1122239816.html

Israel’s Strike on Iran Has US Fingerprints All Over It – Analysts

The Israeli strike on Iran almost certainly leaned on American intel and US-supplied weapons, ex-Italian diplomat and PM Middle East advisor Marco Carnelos told Sputnik.

The Israeli strike on Iran almost certainly leaned on American intel and US-supplied weapons, ex-Italian diplomat and PM Middle East advisor Marco Carnelos told Sputnik. Was it meant to sabotage US-Iran nuclear talks – or did Trump greenlight it to boost his bargaining power with Iran? The second sounds more plausible, according to the special envoy for Syria and the Middle East peace process. US hawks’ “self-defense” logic is “baseless and schizophrenic,” rooted in their dystopian mindset that no one can fix, says Carnelos. Iran’s retaliation is reportedly underway – 100 drones en route to Israel, post-lunch, just in time for coffee, he points out.Israel’s unprovoked strike hit civilian targets in Iran, Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik.In the West, Marandi adds, they believe their own propaganda that these strikes weaken Iran. American bases have been used in Turkiye, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain to help the Israelis – and it's not just the Americans, it's the British as well, says Seyed Mohammad Marandi, analyst at Tehran University and former 2015 Iran deal negotiator. The game will change only if the US jumps in directly, Marandi warns. US bases across the Gulf could become targets, fueling chaos in energy markets. As for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s forever war plan, with a worn-out army, collapsing economy, and global reputation in ruins, his regime is running on fumes, noted Marandi, adding:

