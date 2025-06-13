https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israels-strike-on-iran-has-us-fingerprints-all-over-it--analysts---1122239816.html
Israel’s Strike on Iran Has US Fingerprints All Over It – Analysts
Israel’s Strike on Iran Has US Fingerprints All Over It – Analysts
Sputnik International
The Israeli strike on Iran almost certainly leaned on American intel and US-supplied weapons, ex-Italian diplomat and PM Middle East advisor Marco Carnelos told Sputnik.
2025-06-13T10:39+0000
2025-06-13T10:39+0000
2025-06-13T10:39+0000
analysis
israel
iran
donald trump
natanz
israel defense forces (idf)
seyed mohammad marandi
middle east
tehran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122239539_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a33b4c0ab45bb7aad2ef5ccaeca53b2b.jpg
The Israeli strike on Iran almost certainly leaned on American intel and US-supplied weapons, ex-Italian diplomat and PM Middle East advisor Marco Carnelos told Sputnik. Was it meant to sabotage US-Iran nuclear talks – or did Trump greenlight it to boost his bargaining power with Iran? The second sounds more plausible, according to the special envoy for Syria and the Middle East peace process. US hawks’ “self-defense” logic is “baseless and schizophrenic,” rooted in their dystopian mindset that no one can fix, says Carnelos. Iran’s retaliation is reportedly underway – 100 drones en route to Israel, post-lunch, just in time for coffee, he points out.Israel’s unprovoked strike hit civilian targets in Iran, Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik.In the West, Marandi adds, they believe their own propaganda that these strikes weaken Iran. American bases have been used in Turkiye, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain to help the Israelis – and it's not just the Americans, it's the British as well, says Seyed Mohammad Marandi, analyst at Tehran University and former 2015 Iran deal negotiator. The game will change only if the US jumps in directly, Marandi warns. US bases across the Gulf could become targets, fueling chaos in energy markets. As for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s forever war plan, with a worn-out army, collapsing economy, and global reputation in ruins, his regime is running on fumes, noted Marandi, adding:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/russia-concerned-condemns-sharp-escalation-of-tension-between-israel-iran---kremlin-1122239416.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israels-strikes-on-iran-what-you-kneed-to-know--1122236755.html
israel
iran
natanz
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122239539_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_821e4645eefb22cdece816d2424ed0f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel attacks iran, what has israel's attack targeted in iran, who was likked in israel's strike on iran
israel attacks iran, what has israel's attack targeted in iran, who was likked in israel's strike on iran
Israel’s Strike on Iran Has US Fingerprints All Over It – Analysts
The IDF says it has completed the first phase of its operation against Iran’s nuclear program, targeting military and nuclear officials. Dozens of sites were hit, including Natanz, Iran’s main enrichment facility.
The Israeli strike on Iran
almost certainly leaned on American intel and US-supplied weapons, ex-Italian diplomat and PM Middle East advisor Marco Carnelos
told Sputnik.
Was it meant to sabotage US-Iran nuclear talks
– or did Trump greenlight it to boost his bargaining power with Iran? The second sounds more plausible, according to the special envoy for Syria and the Middle East peace process.
US hawks’ “self-defense” logic is “baseless and schizophrenic,” rooted in their dystopian mindset that no one can fix, says Carnelos.
Iran’s retaliation is reportedly underway – 100 drones en route to Israel, post-lunch, just in time for coffee, he points out.
Israel’s unprovoked strike hit civilian targets in Iran, Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik.
“The Israeli regime murdered families. They bombed apartment blocks... one with 10 units collapsed completely. Civilian casualties are high,” he said.
In the West, Marandi adds, they believe their own propaganda
that these strikes weaken Iran.
“But in reality, they do the opposite. They strengthen Iran, unify the public, and deepen hatred toward the aggressors and their backers.”
American bases have been used in Turkiye, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain to help the Israelis – and it's not just the Americans, it's the British as well, says Seyed Mohammad Marandi, analyst at Tehran University and former 2015 Iran deal negotiator.
The game will change only if the US jumps in directly, Marandi warns. US bases across the Gulf could become targets, fueling chaos in energy markets.
"So the smart thing to do for the United States is to stay is to stay out of this."
As for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s forever war
plan, with a worn-out army, collapsing economy, and global reputation in ruins, his regime is running on fumes, noted Marandi, adding:
“It’s almost universally despised – except by Zionists and extremists.”