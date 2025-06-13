International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Settlements in Sumy Region and Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Take Control of Settlements in Sumy Region and Donetsk People's Republic
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had liberated the settlement of Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Additionally, they had taken control of the village of Yablonovka in the Sumy region.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,660 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev has also lost over 1,435 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok of Russian forces and over 1,555 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 1,135 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,175 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have launched seven massive strikes with high-precision weapons over past week, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the statement read.
Russian Forces Take Control of Settlements in Sumy Region and Donetsk People's Republic

09:31 GMT 13.06.2025
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
09:31 GMT 13.06.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had liberated the settlement of Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Additionally, they had taken control of the village of Yablonovka in the Sumy region.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,660 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost over 3,660 troops, 38 armored combat vehicles, 41 cars and 40 field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost over 1,435 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok of Russian forces and over 1,555 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.
Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 1,135 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,175 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have launched seven massive strikes with high-precision weapons over past week, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the statement read.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Take Control of Alekseevka, Petrovskogo Settlements in DPR
Yesterday, 10:32 GMT
