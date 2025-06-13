https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/russian-forces-take-control-of-settlements-in-sumy-region-and-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122240465.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Settlements in Sumy Region and Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had liberated the settlement of Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Additionally, they had taken control of the village of Yablonovka in the Sumy region.

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,660 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev has also lost over 1,435 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok of Russian forces and over 1,555 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry said.Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 1,135 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,175 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have launched seven massive strikes with high-precision weapons over past week, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the statement read.

