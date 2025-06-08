https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/russian-forces-liberate-zarya-settlement-and-push-into-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122212010.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zarya Settlement and Push Into Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia’s Yug Battlegroup liberated the settlement and caused Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) losses of up to 170 personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions by the units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been liberated. Strikes were delivered against personnel and equipment belonging to six mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade, and an airmobile brigade of the UAF in the areas of Svyato-Pokrovskoye, Zvanovka, Chasov Yar, Seversk, Pazeno, Minkovka, Kramatorsk, Privolye, Plescheevka, and Konstantinovka, all within the DPR," the ministry’s summary stated.In total, the UAF lost up to 170 soldiers, five vehicles, and five field artillery pieces in the Yug Battlegroup’s operational zone. In addition, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed.Meanwhile, Russia’s Tsentr Battlegroup has reached the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and is continuing its offensive into the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Ministry of Defense.Troops of the Tsentr group engaged and struck formations from 13 Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Dimitrovo, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovskoye, Novotoretskoye, Novopavlovka, Novonikolaevka, Alekseyevka, Novoukrainka, and Novosergeyevka within the DPR.Kiev's losses amounted to:Additionally, Tsentr troops destroyed a UAF ammunition depot.Other Battlegroups Operations SummarySever Battlegroup (Northern Front – Sumy Region)Ukrainian losses:Up to 150 personnelSix vehiclesFour field artillery piecesTargets hit:Units from two mechanized brigadesOne air assault brigadeOne jaeger brigadeOne assault regimentOne marine brigadeOne territorial defense brigadeKey locations: Pisarevka, Novaya Sech, Kiyanitsa, Korchakovka, Iskriskovshchina, Yunakovka, Miropolye, and SadkiAdditional damage caused:One electronic warfare station destroyedOne logistics depot eliminatedZapad Battlegroup (Western Front – Kharkov & DPR)Ukrainian losses:Up to 230 personnelOne infantry fighting vehicleOne US-made M113 APCOne Kozak armored vehicleNine pickupsOne artillery pieceTargets hit:Three mechanized brigadesOne airmobile brigadeFour territorial defense brigadesKey locations: Peschanoye, Olgovka, Novovasilyevka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Zelenaya Dolina, Kirovsk (DPR)Additional damage caused:Five Kvertus electronic warfare stations destroyedThree ammunition depots destroyedVostok Battlegroup (Eastern Front – Donetsk & Zaporozhye)Ukrainian losses:Over 185 personnelThree armored combat vehiclesFive vehiclesEight artillery pieces, including: 155mm Paladin SPG (US), 155mm M198 howitzer (US), 155mm Bogdana SPG (Ukraine)Targets hit:One marine brigadeOne territorial defense brigadeKey locations: Komar (DPR), Gulyaipole and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).
