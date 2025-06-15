International
Iranian Missiles Strike Central Israel, Including Tel Aviv
Iranian Missiles Strike Central Israel, Including Tel Aviv
Sputnik International
Israel activated air defense systems to repel Iranian missile attack on center of country, including Tel Aviv, explosions were heard in the sky above the city.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded missile launches from Iran on the center of the country. The Home Front Command ordered the population to go to protected shelters. According to the missile warning system, the alarm was activated over almost all of central Israel.Multiple direct hits in Israel destroyed buildings, including high-rise residential building and the Weizmann Institute of Science, killing at least 4 and injuring more than 150 people.
03:18 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 15.06.2025)
Israel activated air defense systems to repel Iranian missile attack on center of country, including Tel Aviv, explosions were heard in the sky above the city.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded missile launches from Iran on the center of the country. The Home Front Command ordered the population to go to protected shelters.
According to the missile warning system, the alarm was activated over almost all of central Israel.
Multiple direct hits in Israel destroyed buildings, including high-rise residential building and the Weizmann Institute of Science, killing at least 4 and injuring more than 150 people.
