https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/iranian-missiles-strike-central-israel-including-tel-aviv-1122254265.html
Iranian Missiles Strike Central Israel, Including Tel Aviv
Iranian Missiles Strike Central Israel, Including Tel Aviv
Sputnik International
Israel activated air defense systems to repel Iranian missile attack on center of country, including Tel Aviv, explosions were heard in the sky above the city.
2025-06-15T03:18+0000
2025-06-15T03:18+0000
2025-06-15T04:59+0000
world
middle east
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
iran-israel row
iran
missile
air defense missile system
tel aviv
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122254106_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_552beadd2cb0e61f9b1ea2741141b0da.jpg
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded missile launches from Iran on the center of the country. The Home Front Command ordered the population to go to protected shelters. According to the missile warning system, the alarm was activated over almost all of central Israel.Multiple direct hits in Israel destroyed buildings, including high-rise residential building and the Weizmann Institute of Science, killing at least 4 and injuring more than 150 people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/how-us-israel-gamble-against-iran-could-backfire-1122252289.html
israel
iran
tel aviv
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122254106_322:0:3053:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7835dca57b9106ce31684d97b2d5a78.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-israel war, israel-iran war, war between israel and iran, tel aviv strikes, iran missiles hit tel aviv
iran-israel war, israel-iran war, war between israel and iran, tel aviv strikes, iran missiles hit tel aviv
Iranian Missiles Strike Central Israel, Including Tel Aviv
03:18 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 15.06.2025)
Israel activated air defense systems to repel Iranian missile attack on center of country, including Tel Aviv, explosions were heard in the sky above the city.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded missile launches from Iran on the center of the country. The Home Front Command ordered the population to go to protected shelters.
According to the missile warning system, the alarm was activated over almost all of central Israel.
Multiple direct hits in Israel destroyed buildings, including high-rise residential building and the Weizmann Institute of Science, killing at least 4 and injuring more than 150 people.