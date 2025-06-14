https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/us-loses-peace-mask-in-israel-iran-crossfire-1122249612.html
US Loses Peace Mask in Israel-Iran Crossfire
US Loses Peace Mask in Israel-Iran Crossfire
The US is running the same old neocon playbook - now aimed at Iran. How will it pan out?
"This is a neocon agenda being played out, not a MAGA peace agenda," Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, ex-Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik. As Israel’s war machine escalates in Gaza and strikes Iran with US support, the illusion of neutrality crumbles. Trump’s base may find his “peacemaker” branding impossible to square with this unfolding proxy war. What are the Results? "The complete elimination of any credibility Donald Trump and his administration have regarding peace and 'deals.'" Like in Ukraine, expect no war declaration by the US, just more weapons to Israel and sanctions against Iran. The wildcards are global energy shocks and whether other nations seize the moment to confront Israel over its repeated regional offenses. What About Israel's Claim It Rules Over Iran's Skies? That’s good PR, not reality, according to Kwiatkowski:
"This is a neocon agenda being played out, not a MAGA peace agenda," Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, ex-Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
As Israel’s war machine
escalates in Gaza and strikes Iran with US support, the illusion of neutrality crumbles. Trump’s base may find his “peacemaker” branding impossible to square with this unfolding proxy war.
1.
The US is already at war
with Iran — just like in Ukraine, it's a proxy fight
.
2.
Israel’s strikes don’t happen without US refueling, intel, and bombs.
"The complete elimination of any credibility Donald Trump and his administration have regarding peace and 'deals.'"
Like in Ukraine, expect no war declaration by the US, just more weapons to Israel and sanctions against Iran.
The wildcards are global energy shocks and whether other nations seize the moment to confront Israel over its repeated regional offenses.
What About Israel's Claim It Rules Over Iran's Skies?
That’s good PR, not reality, according to Kwiatkowski:
Houthis managed to temporarily shut down Ben Gurion Airport
Eilat port is bankrupt due to airstrikes
"Israel may have created for itself a self-fulfilling prophecy of an existential war, a boy crying wolf until one day the real wolf arrives, and no one believes it, and no one saves the lying country," she concluded.