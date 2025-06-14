https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/us-loses-peace-mask-in-israel-iran-crossfire-1122249612.html

US Loses Peace Mask in Israel-Iran Crossfire

The US is running the same old neocon playbook - now aimed at Iran. How will it pan out?

"This is a neocon agenda being played out, not a MAGA peace agenda," Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, ex-Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik. As Israel’s war machine escalates in Gaza and strikes Iran with US support, the illusion of neutrality crumbles. Trump’s base may find his “peacemaker” branding impossible to square with this unfolding proxy war. What are the Results? "The complete elimination of any credibility Donald Trump and his administration have regarding peace and 'deals.'" Like in Ukraine, expect no war declaration by the US, just more weapons to Israel and sanctions against Iran. The wildcards are global energy shocks and whether other nations seize the moment to confront Israel over its repeated regional offenses. What About Israel's Claim It Rules Over Iran's Skies? That’s good PR, not reality, according to Kwiatkowski:

