IRGC Claim They Forced Israeli Air Defenses to Attack Each Other With 'New Methods'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claimed that during the latest wave of missile strikes on Israel, they used "new methods" to force Israeli air defense systems to attack each other.
On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, in which the Air Force strikes military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, where several senior Iranian military officials were killed, including the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and the IRGC commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordow, and Iranian military positions in various parts of the country were hit as well. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the strikes on Iran a crime in a message to citizens, saying that Israel would face a "bitter and terrible fate." The IRGC said the Islamic Republic had launched Operation True Promise III against military targets in Israel in response to the attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claimed that during the latest wave of missile strikes on Israel, they used "new methods" to force Israeli air defense systems to attack each other.
"During this operation, thanks to the use of new methods and capabilities in intelligence and equipment, the multi-level defense command and control systems of the enemy failed and began to attack each other," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, in which the Air Force strikes military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, where several senior Iranian military officials were killed, including the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and the IRGC commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordow, and Iranian military positions in various parts of the country were hit as well.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the strikes on Iran a crime in a message to citizens, saying that Israel would face a "bitter and terrible fate."
The IRGC said the Islamic Republic had launched Operation True Promise III against military targets in Israel in response to the attacks.