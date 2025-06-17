International
Feng Wei Presents China's Strategic Approach at Valdai Club
Feng Wei Presents China's Strategic Approach at Valdai Club
At a round table of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Deputy Director of the Chinese Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy Feng Wei shared... 17.06.2025
Strategic Foresight and Historical LessonsWei emphasized the importance of strategic foresight, drawing lessons from Mao Zedong's approach during the Sino-Japanese War. Mao’s strategy focused on strategic defense, stalemate, and counterattack, which ultimately proved effective in overcoming external threats.Trade War ParallelsWei compared today’s US-China trade war to China’s past struggle, noting that many in China view it as a prolonged strategic stalemate. Despite the ongoing challenges, the Chinese remain resilient, as they did during past conflicts.Xi Jinping’s Vision for SecurityFeng Wei highlighted Xi Jinping’s holistic approach to national security, which focuses on universal security and internal coordination. Xi’s vision stresses the importance of maintaining both national and global security, reflecting China’s commitment to peaceful development and global stability.
Feng Wei Presents China's Strategic Approach at Valdai Club

12:50 GMT 17.06.2025
At a round table of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Deputy Director of the Chinese Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy Feng Wei shared his insights on China’s national security strategy and its response to global challenges.

Strategic Foresight and Historical Lessons

Wei emphasized the importance of strategic foresight, drawing lessons from Mao Zedong's approach during the Sino-Japanese War. Mao’s strategy focused on strategic defense, stalemate, and counterattack, which ultimately proved effective in overcoming external threats.

Trade War Parallels

Wei compared today’s US-China trade war to China’s past struggle, noting that many in China view it as a prolonged strategic stalemate. Despite the ongoing challenges, the Chinese remain resilient, as they did during past conflicts.
"20 years ago, during the height of globalization, the concept of a threat from China and the concept of China's collapse emerged. At that time, China embraced the doctrine of peaceful development and was not intending to pursue global hegemony but rather focused on peaceful development and progress," he noted.
Xi Jinping’s Vision for Security

Feng Wei highlighted Xi Jinping’s holistic approach to national security, which focuses on universal security and internal coordination.
Xi’s vision stresses the importance of maintaining both national and global security, reflecting China’s commitment to peaceful development and global stability.
"We emphasize the need for coordinated efforts to preserve security; coordination and balance of our own national security and universal sustainable security," he concluded.
