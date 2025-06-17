https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/feng-wei-presents-chinas-strategic-approach-at-valdai-club-1122272338.html

Feng Wei Presents China's Strategic Approach at Valdai Club

At a round table of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Deputy Director of the Chinese Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy Feng Wei shared...

Strategic Foresight and Historical LessonsWei emphasized the importance of strategic foresight, drawing lessons from Mao Zedong's approach during the Sino-Japanese War. Mao’s strategy focused on strategic defense, stalemate, and counterattack, which ultimately proved effective in overcoming external threats.Trade War ParallelsWei compared today’s US-China trade war to China’s past struggle, noting that many in China view it as a prolonged strategic stalemate. Despite the ongoing challenges, the Chinese remain resilient, as they did during past conflicts.Xi Jinping’s Vision for SecurityFeng Wei highlighted Xi Jinping’s holistic approach to national security, which focuses on universal security and internal coordination. Xi’s vision stresses the importance of maintaining both national and global security, reflecting China’s commitment to peaceful development and global stability.

