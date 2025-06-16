https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/valdai-club-to-tackle-global-resilience-and-security-at-spief-2025-1122262345.html

Valdai Club to Tackle Global Resilience and Security at SPIEF 2025

Valdai Club to Tackle Global Resilience and Security at SPIEF 2025

Sputnik International

On June 17-18, as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025, the Valdai International Discussion Club will hold a series of...

On June 17, the Valdai International Discussion Club will host a roundtable titled “A Confused Man: How to Stop Being Afraid and Embrace Change” in St. Petersburg.This roundtable will be the first part of a broader discussion organized by the Сlub on the origins and methods of ensuring security in the modern world, seen through the lens of individual perception. The second part, focusing on how individual countries can ensure internal stability as a prerequisite for their own security, will be discussed the following day during the Valdai Club session at SPIEF.To provide a comprehensive view of state security issues, the Valdai Club brings together experts from various countries and fields to incorporate a wide range of perspectives into the discussions. Participants will include representatives from India, China, and Sri Lanka, as well as researchers from Moscow and St. Petersburg.On June 18, as part of the business program of SPIEF 2025, the Valdai Club will hold its 10th session. The theme will be “Resilience in a World of Uncertainty: Universal Security Through Strengthening Individual States.”Since the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, Western countries have attempted to disrupt the integrity of the global system and exclude Russia. However, Russia has maintained its position, found new partners, and offered alternative meanings that have been embraced by the countries of the global majority. This is why the session’s discussion will focus on strengthening sovereignty, ensuring security in various fields, and achieving resilience.Participants in the session will include Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov; former President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe; Deputy Director of the Chinese Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy Feng Wei; Founder and President of the CyberPeace Foundation Kumar Vineet (India); and the editor-in-chief and publisher of Die Weltwoche magazine, Roger Köppel (Switzerland). The session will be moderated by Fyodor Lukyanov, director of research at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

