Mossad's Sabotage Playbook – How Iran Can Fight Back
Sputnik International
Israel’s operation in Iran follows a clear playbook for dealing with sabotage, and Andrey Popov, retired FSB lieutenant colonel and veteran of the Alpha counterterrorism special forces unit, explains the tactics to defeat these attacks.
Mossad's Sabotage Playbook – How Iran Can Fight Back

Ekaterina Blinova
Israel’s operation in Iran follows a clear playbook for dealing with sabotage, and Andrey Popov, retired FSB lieutenant colonel and veteran of the Alpha counterterrorism special forces unit, explains the tactics to defeat these attacks.

Spiderweb Tactics

Israel’s approach mirrors Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” tactic: decentralized attacks using "sleeping drones" and hidden logistics networks. These drones can lie dormant for years, activated through shipping loopholes or modified vehicles.
"What matters most? Identifying countries, groups, or individuals with terrorist intentions toward the state. After that, intelligence services work to infiltrate those countries, terrorist structures, and organizations. This enables them to gather information on planned operations," Popov told Sputnik.

Civilian Tips are Key

80% of plots are uncovered through human intelligence. Hunters, villagers, and truck drivers spotting unusual activity are more reliable than expensive surveillance.
"This is on-the-ground work — work with the local population," the intel veteran explained. "It's about a system. Only a coordinated counterintelligence system can effectively counter sabotage operations like 'Spiderweb.' A system is what enables detection."
Infiltrate Before a Strike

Agents map entire logistics chains, tracking suspicious containers and modified vehicles.
Make no mistake, the enemy is unlikely to repeat the same kind of attacks, Popov emphasized.
"That new attacks will come is no longer in doubt — the only question is what new tactics they’ll use next."

Logistics in Focus

Start by identifying how drones would enter the country. Develop algorithms to trace their origins and delivery routes, plus monitor electronics purchases that could indicate drone production.
"The key priority is strengthening or creating new strategic analytical units to identify future terrorism-related threats and challenges — and simultaneously develop effective countermeasures," the retired FSB lieutenant colonel noted.

From Sci-Fi to Reality

Russia is using innovative methods, including AI scanning of creative works like movies, to predict and prevent potential attacks. Fictional blueprints? Not so fictional anymore.
"There was a film called "Three Days of the Condor." It showed a CIA unit reading detective novels and extracting ideas — which the agency then used... I believe something similar should be done using artificial intelligence. Russia has its own AI, and it will be tasked with addressing these kinds of threats as well," Popov concluded.
