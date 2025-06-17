https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/mossads-sabotage-playbook--how-iran-can-fight-back-1122270805.html

Mossad's Sabotage Playbook – How Iran Can Fight Back

Mossad's Sabotage Playbook – How Iran Can Fight Back

Israel’s operation in Iran follows a clear playbook for dealing with sabotage, and Andrey Popov, retired FSB lieutenant colonel and veteran of the Alpha counterterrorism special forces unit, explains the tactics to defeat these attacks.

Spiderweb TacticsIsrael’s approach mirrors Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” tactic: decentralized attacks using "sleeping drones" and hidden logistics networks. These drones can lie dormant for years, activated through shipping loopholes or modified vehicles. Civilian Tips are Key80% of plots are uncovered through human intelligence. Hunters, villagers, and truck drivers spotting unusual activity are more reliable than expensive surveillance. "This is on-the-ground work — work with the local population," the intel veteran explained. "It's about a system. Only a coordinated counterintelligence system can effectively counter sabotage operations like 'Spiderweb.' A system is what enables detection."Infiltrate Before a StrikeAgents map entire logistics chains, tracking suspicious containers and modified vehicles. Make no mistake, the enemy is unlikely to repeat the same kind of attacks, Popov emphasized. "That new attacks will come is no longer in doubt — the only question is what new tactics they’ll use next."Logistics in Focus Start by identifying how drones would enter the country. Develop algorithms to trace their origins and delivery routes, plus monitor electronics purchases that could indicate drone production. From Sci-Fi to Reality Russia is using innovative methods, including AI scanning of creative works like movies, to predict and prevent potential attacks. Fictional blueprints? Not so fictional anymore."There was a film called "Three Days of the Condor." It showed a CIA unit reading detective novels and extracting ideas — which the agency then used... I believe something similar should be done using artificial intelligence. Russia has its own AI, and it will be tasked with addressing these kinds of threats as well," Popov concluded.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

