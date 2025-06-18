https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/biden-sex-assault-accuser-says-authorities-illegally-surveyed-terrorized-her-to-be-silent-1122281161.html

Biden Sex Assault Accuser Says Authorities Illegally Surveyed, Terrorized Her to Be Silent

Tara Reade, a former US Senate aide and activist who accused ex-US President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her over 30 years ago, told Sputnik on Wednesday that she was subjected to illegal surveillance by US authorities, who terrorized her as a whistleblower.

"The only crime I committed was telling the truth about Joe Biden. And I was about to testify in Congress. So we want the United States FBI, DOJ [Department of Justice] to pay for the harm that they caused me with the illegal surveillance and terrorizing me basically as a whistleblower to be silent," Reade said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Reflecting on the shifting political landscape under different administrations, Reade noted that while there might be interest among the administration of incumbent US President Donald Trump in her case, domestic cases like that were currently sidelined amid global tensions. Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 until August 1993. In 2019, she accused Biden of sexually harassing and assaulting her in a Capitol Hill office building in 1993, when she was 29 years old. Biden has on many occasions rejected the allegation. In September 2023, Reade received asylum in Russia after expressing interest in obtaining Russian citizenship. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

