Ex-CIA Insight: Larry Johnson Reveals What's Really at Stake as Trump Mulls Iran Attack

With Tehran refusing to fold in the face of US ultimatums and threats, Donald Trump is considering joining Israel's campaign of aggression. Sputnik asked veteran ex-CIA and State Department insider Larry Johnson to make sense of the administration's calculations, including what could be holding Trump back.

2025-06-18T17:23+0000

2025-06-18T17:23+0000

2025-06-18T17:24+0000

President Trump is vacillating on whether or not to move forward with the attack because he knows it would tank his ratings, including among Republicans, Johnson, a former CIA officer and State official, explained.“I think the political realities are starting to catch up to Trump, which is why he’s now backing away from that,” Johnson said, pointing out that conservative voices sounding the alarm bell include Trump’s most prominent pre-election supporters, from political commentators Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens to comedian Dave Smith.On top of that are the logistical uncertainties, like whether a US bunker buster bombing of the Fordow nuclear site would even work, and whether the B-2 bombers based in Diego Garcia used for such an operation would be safe if Russia were to supply Iran with systems capable of detecting and downing the stealth bomber.

