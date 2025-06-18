https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/trump-says-he-may-or-may-not-strike-iranian-nuclear-facilities-1122280856.html
Trump Says He May or May Not Strike Iranian Nuclear Facilities
US President Donald Trump declined to give a clear response on Wednesday whether he will choose to target Iranian nuclear facilities and when.
"You don't know that I'm going to even do it [strike Iranian nuclear facilities]. You don't know I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that next week will be "very big."Donald Trump said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "keep going" amid an escalating conflict with Iran.Trump confirmed that he is going to attend the NATO Summit slated to take place in The Hague from June 24-25."Yes, I will be going," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still plans to attend the summit.Trump said that his patience with Iran has already run out and that is why Washington is doing what it is doing amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.The president also confirmed that he gave Iran an ultimatum.“You could say so. Maybe you could call it the ultimate ultimatum,” Trump said.Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to help mediate the Israel-Iran conflict, but he replied that the Ukraine crisis should be addressed first."I spoke to him yesterday and he said you know he actually offered to help mediate. I said, ‘Do me a favor, mediate your own, let’s mediate Russia first, ok?’ I said ‘Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later," Trump said.Donald Trump said that Iran wants to resume negotiations, adding that "nothing is too late" as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate.Trump also said that they have "suggested" to come to the White House.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump declined to give a clear response on Wednesday whether he will choose to target Iranian nuclear facilities and when.
"You don't know that I'm going to even do it [strike Iranian nuclear facilities]. You don't know I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that next week will be "very big."
Donald Trump said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "keep going" amid an escalating conflict with Iran.
"I said ‘keep going,'," Trump told reporters when asked what he told Netanyahu during their recent phone call.
Trump confirmed that he is going to attend the NATO Summit slated to take place in The Hague from June 24-25.
"Yes, I will be going," Trump told reporters when asked whether he still plans to attend the summit.
Trump said that his patience with Iran
has already run out and that is why Washington is doing what it is doing amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
"It has already run out," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked when his patience with Iran will run out.
The president also confirmed that he gave Iran an ultimatum.
“You could say so. Maybe you could call it the ultimate ultimatum,” Trump said.
Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to help mediate the Israel-Iran conflict, but he replied that the Ukraine crisis should be addressed first.
"I spoke to him yesterday and he said you know he actually offered to help mediate. I said, ‘Do me a favor, mediate your own, let’s mediate Russia first, ok?’ I said ‘Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later," Trump said.
Donald Trump said that Iran wants to resume negotiations, adding that "nothing is too late" as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate.
"Iran's got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that "nothing is too late."
Trump also said that they have "suggested" to come to the White House.