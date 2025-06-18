Fifth Israeli F-35 Fighter Jet Shot Down in Iran's Tehran Province

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/fifth-israeli-f-35-fighter-jet-shot-down-over-varamin-in-irans-tehran-province-1122277913.html
Iranian air defense forces shot down an Israeli F-35 fighter jet over the city of Varamin in Iran's Tehran province, the head of the Varamin County said on Wednesday.
"The army's air defense forces hit and destroyed an enemy Israeli F-35 fighter jet in ... Varamin," the head was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on Friday, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian air defense forces shot down an Israeli F-35 fighter jet over the city of Varamin in Iran's Tehran province, the head of the Varamin County said on Wednesday.
"The army's air defense forces hit and destroyed an enemy Israeli F-35 fighter jet in ... Varamin," the head was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.
The Israel Defense Forces
launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on Friday, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening that hit military targets inside Israel.