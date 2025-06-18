https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/fifth-israeli-f-35-fighter-jet-shot-down-over-varamin-in-irans-tehran-province-1122277913.html

Fifth Israeli F-35 Fighter Jet Shot Down in Iran's Tehran Province

Fifth Israeli F-35 Fighter Jet Shot Down in Iran's Tehran Province

Sputnik International

Iranian air defense forces shot down an Israeli F-35 fighter jet over the city of Varamin in Iran's Tehran province, the head of the Varamin County said on Wednesday.

2025-06-18T09:30+0000

2025-06-18T09:30+0000

2025-06-18T09:38+0000

world

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

middle east

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

tehran

israel

iran

f-35

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120681944_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04ce9c019348c147a3750f455bbf9774.jpg

"The army's air defense forces hit and destroyed an enemy Israeli F-35 fighter jet in ... ​​Varamin," the head was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on Friday, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening that hit military targets inside Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/irans-irgc-says-it-has-full-control-over-israeli-airspace-1122275887.html

tehran

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fifth israeli f-35 fighter, israeli f-35 fighter jet, iranian air defense forces