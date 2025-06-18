https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/mossads-moles-iran-catches-five-in-act-amid-rising-tensions-1122277788.html

Mossad's Moles? Iran Catches Five in Act Amid Rising Tensions

Sputnik International

Iranian security forces have detained five people in the southwest of the country suspected of cooperating with Israeli foreign intelligence agency Mossad, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Wednesday, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

2025-06-18T09:27+0000

2025-06-18T09:27+0000

2025-06-18T09:27+0000

world

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

middle east

iran

israel

tehran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

israel defense forces (idf)

mossad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105438/67/1054386773_0:207:4000:2457_1920x0_80_0_0_fce7d480862a3e5406c1958ae42810fb.jpg

Earlier in the day, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing local authorities, that security services had detained a group of people believed to be working for Mossad in a suburb of Tehran. The IRGC intelligence service in Iran's Lorestan province managed to detect and detain five people who were planning to carry out orders from Mossad, Fars reported. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours of June 13, striking military targets and Iranian nuclear program facilities. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." The IRGC retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel.

iran

israel

tehran

2025

iranian security forces, israeli foreign intelligence agency mossad, islamic revolutionary guard corps