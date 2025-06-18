https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/russia-thailand-trade-hit-18bln-in-2024-has-potential-for-growth---business-council-1122279967.html
Russia-Thailand Trade Hit $1.8Bln in 2024, Has Potential for Growth - Business Council
Trade between Russia and Thailand reached $1.8 billion in 2024, leaving room for substantial expansion, Russian-Thai Business Council representative Stanislav Sagitov said on Wednesday.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Thailand reached $1.8 billion in 2024, leaving room for substantial expansion, Russian-Thai Business Council representative Stanislav Sagitov said on Wednesday.
"Our mutual trade accounted for $1.8 billion. Basically, this is nothing at all," Sagitov said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
(SPIEF), adding that "In fact, we see a very significant potential for growth."
He clarified that Russia’s trade with other Southeast Asian countries far exceeds this figure.
Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov said at the same event that the trade between Thailand and Russia is insufficient, urging more ambitious goals and conveying Moscow's readiness to supply liquefied natural gas to Bangkok.
"Relevant discussions are already underway," Chekunkov added.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.